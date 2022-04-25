You Can Now Design Your Own 2023 BMW X7

The recently introduced 2023 BMW X7 has caused quite a stir among fans and customers of the German brand. Some like the split headlight design, while others consider it completely improper for the premium seven-seater. Whatever side you’re on, try this tool before deciding for good.
We’ve previously told you that BMW’s facelifted X7 will be officially presented around the world starting from August this year. For now, we got just a small taste of the new design language the Bavarians are so keen on using.
After the X7 did all the hard work at making us acquainted with the new exterior identity, the next-generation BMW 7 Series came and confirmed the carmaker is all about big grilles, small headlights, and incredible interior design. Some might even dare say that it tries to mimic the Rolls-Royce Ghost. One can safely assume it just previews it.
BMW’s dealers aren’t allowed to open the configurators yet. There still are some important things to consider for every market before customers can play with their future 2023 X7. But thanks to BMW UK, we can see various embodiments of the SUV or, as the German automaker likes to call it, SAV – meaning “Sports Activity Vehicle.”
There are three models available: Excellence, M Sport, and M60i. For each of these BMW seems to have ready 14 colors, among which we find shades like Blue Ridge Mountain, Marina Bay Blue, Ametrin Metallic, and even Frozen Pure Grey Metallic. Before you get excited about a certain color, you must remember that not all of these might end up available in your area.
The Excellence and M Sport models both have four different wheels designs, while the M60i gets just three.
According to what we’ve seen on the iX and the i7, the X7 will also have new interior upholstery options. Silverstone Sensafin, Tartufo Merino Leather, and Ivory White over Atlas Grey are available. The number of trims is limited at the moment. There are only three for the base model and five for the M Sport and M60i. You'll find inserts like brown high-gloss, piano black, and the open-pored Ash Flowing Grey. This shortlist will surely be expanded at some point.
We’ve taken the time and designed our own 2023 BMW X7 using the platform BMW UK created. It’s in the gallery. We went with the middle option - M Sport model and added the following: Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic color, 23-inch V-spoke wheels, Silverstone Sensafin upholstery, and black fine-wood trim. The extended shadowline wasn't available, unfortunately.
Share your thoughts about our X7 or tell us your preferences down below, as we’d love to hear your take on this.
