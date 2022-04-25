No Need for Google Maps or Waze as BMW Maps Gets New-Gen Features

The popularity of mobile navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze has skyrocketed in the last few years, making pre-loaded navigation software installed on new cars almost irrelevant.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean that carmakers themselves have given up on the fight. Not at all. Many of them have actually turned to plan B, so now they’re partnering with navigation specialists for new-generation features that would overhaul their mapping solutions with modern capabilities.
BMW, for example, has joined forces with HERE Technologies, a leader in the navigation solution world and the developer of several advanced mobile apps as well.
This time, the purpose is as simple as it could be. As part of the partnership, BMW Maps, which is part of the BMW Operating System 8, is being updated with HERE Predictive Routing.
In just a few words, what Predictive Routing is supposed to do is something you can easily guess from its name. The system learns your routes and destinations and then tries to create patterns that would be used to generate predictions for upcoming journeys.
The whole thing, however, is a lot more complex, as it can keep an eye on traffic conditions, the destination you’re about to use, the typical departure time, and so on. And based on all these factors, it tries to guess where you want to go and then provide not only the best route to the destination but also a more accurate departure time.
For instance, if you use your BMW for the daily commute, the predictive routing component should easily learn the time you typically leave for the office and therefore be able to provide you with the fastest route to reach the destination before you leave the garage.
BMW is the first customer to use the cloud-based predictive routing, with HERE explaining that the same functionality is available for mobile devices and vehicles for various OEMs.
