Rast Tiny Home Is a Norwegian Design That Aims To Cater to the Millennials Among Us

Folks, there's a little crew out in Norway that seems to love designing and building homes that allow humans to get in touch with the natural world around them. Norske Mikrohus is that crew, and if you want to see what millennials can get their hands on, follow along with this short article on the Rast "premium cabin."
For us to get a good feel for just what owning a Rast may be like, try and imagine that you own the structure you see. You're looking at an all-season tiny home with a stained spruce cladding on the exterior and one that's been treated to withstand the weather found in Norway. Another feature of the exterior design is its ability to let in limitless natural light. If you like being awakened by the morning sun, this is for you.
After you step onto the deck in front of the home, you'll enter via two large barn doors made from glass. If you're the sort of adventurer that likes to feel no obstructions between the interior and the great outdoors, this feature is sure to please. Inside, the first thing you'll notice is ample use of wood, making up just about everything from the divider walls to the galley block and dinette, even the bunk bedding frame, all wood.
draw another conclusion; four people can be accommodated in this mobile and all-season home. Sure, the bunks allow for two, but where to sleep the other guests? In classic RV fashion, the dinette where folks will be enjoying their meals can be transformed into a space for the other occupants you've brought along.
Like any other fully equipped home, the Rast brings forth everything you need to live with full bellies, clean bodies, and rested minds. For cooking, you'll have access to features like running water, a cooktop, and room to prepare meals with ease. It looks like your fridge will be hidden neatly behind more wood; there's even a dishwasher option you can opt for.
With bellies full, there are countless things you can do when you're out in the wild with such a structure. You can enjoy a little siesta, maybe hang out on the deck out front, or whip out the MTBs and do a quick run to the top of some nearby ridge. Once you've returned from your trip, covered in dust and mud, just hop into the shower and refresh for tomorrow. And then, do it all over again, but this time, in a new area, exploring new lands, seeing new fauna; the renewing spirit of tiny living.
living a full life.
At the end of the day, Norske is showcasing prices starting at 850,000 Norwegian Krone, which is around $91,095 (at current exchange rates). If that's not a price meant to attract flocks of millennials to off-grid and tiny living, I don't know what is. Something to consider if you're looking to join the downsized life.
