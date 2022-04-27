autoevolution
Rast Tiny Home Is a Norwegian Design That Aims To Cater to the Millennials Among Us
About 100 years ago, the world started seeing some of the first modern trailers around. Today, off-grid trailers can simply be a house with wheels, much like the Rast tiny home, a structure that seems to be catering to the modern consumer.

Folks, there's a little crew out in Norway that seems to love designing and building homes that allow humans to get in touch with the natural world around them. Norske Mikrohus is that crew, and if you want to see what millennials can get their hands on, follow along with this short article on the Rast "premium cabin."

For us to get a good feel for just what owning a Rast may be like, try and imagine that you own the structure you see. You're looking at an all-season tiny home with a stained spruce cladding on the exterior and one that's been treated to withstand the weather found in Norway. Another feature of the exterior design is its ability to let in limitless natural light. If you like being awakened by the morning sun, this is for you.

After you step onto the deck in front of the home, you'll enter via two large barn doors made from glass. If you're the sort of adventurer that likes to feel no obstructions between the interior and the great outdoors, this feature is sure to please. Inside, the first thing you'll notice is ample use of wood, making up just about everything from the divider walls to the galley block and dinette, even the bunk bedding frame, all wood.

If you happen to pick up that there's bunk bedding inside the Rast, you can also draw another conclusion; four people can be accommodated in this mobile and all-season home. Sure, the bunks allow for two, but where to sleep the other guests? In classic RV fashion, the dinette where folks will be enjoying their meals can be transformed into a space for the other occupants you've brought along.

Like any other fully equipped home, the Rast brings forth everything you need to live with full bellies, clean bodies, and rested minds. For cooking, you'll have access to features like running water, a cooktop, and room to prepare meals with ease. It looks like your fridge will be hidden neatly behind more wood; there's even a dishwasher option you can opt for.

With bellies full, there are countless things you can do when you're out in the wild with such a structure. You can enjoy a little siesta, maybe hang out on the deck out front, or whip out the MTBs and do a quick run to the top of some nearby ridge. Once you've returned from your trip, covered in dust and mud, just hop into the shower and refresh for tomorrow. And then, do it all over again, but this time, in a new area, exploring new lands, seeing new fauna; the renewing spirit of tiny living.

As for a few specs to give you a clue for how long you may live off-grid, the entire home is equipped with a 230 V electrical system, 230 liters (60.7 gallons) of fresh water, and can be fitted with solar and gas power systems too. Overall, you'll be towing along a structure that's 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) long and 2.55 meters (8.4 feet) wide. All that's sitting on a 3-axle trailer with a maximum load weight of 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds). You'll have room to bring along your gear and necessities for living a full life.

At the end of the day, Norske is showcasing prices starting at 850,000 Norwegian Krone, which is around $91,095 (at current exchange rates). If that's not a price meant to attract flocks of millennials to off-grid and tiny living, I don't know what is. Something to consider if you're looking to join the downsized life.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

