Rolls-Royce Cullinan “White Mammoth” Landaulet Has Digital Miami Summer Vibes

Ever since Rolls-Royce took over the aftermarket ultra-luxury SUV crown in a heated battle with a certain Italian super-SUV, we have been waiting for more extreme yet utterly stylish transformations.
And by drastic, we mean stuff beyond the simple play of white or black is the new orange (pun intended) on precious Forgiato or AG Luxury wheels. Even tuned examples like “The Emperor” from DMC might not fit the bill as going outrageous to the brink of psychological collapse does not mean you are also fit for royalty.
Instead, something that is both crazy and sensible at the same time is probably extremely hard to achieve in the real world. But no worries, as the digital realm always comes to the rescue. So, cue to Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, who has ditched the neo-retro designs for something modern, once again.
Beloved by virtual automotive transformation fans due to his propensity towards using modern designs to make their iconic ancestors great again, this pixel master also likes to strike out of his comfort zone into contemporary pieces, from time to time. Luckily, on this occasion, we are not dealing with another of his favorite Lambo obsessions, and instead, the CGI expert refocused the ultra-luxury digital brush to play with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.
In a humorous jab directed at its full-size dimensions, the author dubbed his creation the “White Mammoth” edition, and we can certainly understand where that came from. Not only is the Cullinan Black Badge as white as possible, but it’s also heavily lifted and refitted with doorsteps to preserve comfort at the expense of presumed off-road prowess.
But that is not all, as the channel’s enthusiasts immediately reacted to the creamy detail that suggests we are dealing with a Landaulet-type of transformation – and it was all to indulge in some Miami summer vibes, according to its creator!
Instead, something that is both crazy and sensible at the same time is probably extremely hard to achieve in the real world. But no worries, as the digital realm always comes to the rescue. So, cue to Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, who has ditched the neo-retro designs for something modern, once again.
Beloved by virtual automotive transformation fans due to his propensity towards using modern designs to make their iconic ancestors great again, this pixel master also likes to strike out of his comfort zone into contemporary pieces, from time to time. Luckily, on this occasion, we are not dealing with another of his favorite Lambo obsessions, and instead, the CGI expert refocused the ultra-luxury digital brush to play with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.
In a humorous jab directed at its full-size dimensions, the author dubbed his creation the “White Mammoth” edition, and we can certainly understand where that came from. Not only is the Cullinan Black Badge as white as possible, but it’s also heavily lifted and refitted with doorsteps to preserve comfort at the expense of presumed off-road prowess.
But that is not all, as the channel’s enthusiasts immediately reacted to the creamy detail that suggests we are dealing with a Landaulet-type of transformation – and it was all to indulge in some Miami summer vibes, according to its creator!