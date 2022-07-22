Low-Mileage 1998 Yamaha YZF-R1 Is the Stuff of Legend, Wants a Serious Relationship

Back when the R1 first showed up in the late nineties, it absolutely annihilated its competition.
Hailing from the model’s first year in production, this 1998 Yamaha YZF-R1 is just a few blemishes away from utter perfection. The legendary liter-bike spent a fair chunk of time on display, so its six-digit odometer reads less than 5,700 miles (9,200 km). One may find top-shelf Goodridge lines connected to the creature’s front brake, along with an aftermarket drive chain that spins a Renthal rear sprocket.
Yamaha’s two-wheeled missile is motioned forward through the use of a carbureted DOHC four-banger with 11.8:1 compression and five valves per cylinder. Linking the engine to the rear hoop is a six-speed transmission, which operates in conjunction with a wet multi-plate clutch. In terms of power output, the R1’s liquid-cooled mill can summon as much as 150 hp at 10,000 rpm.
When the inline-four purrs at 8,500 revs per minute, you’ll get to experience a very respectable 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of crank-measured twisting force. This unforgiving oomph lets the Japanese crotch rocket run quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds, with the final destination being a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
The powertrain componentry is encased in a twin-spar skeleton made of aluminum, and front-end suspension duties are handled by 41 mm (1.6 inches) upside-down forks. At the opposite pole, the ‘98 MY icon rests on a single shock absorber that’s adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping. Abundant stopping power is extracted from dual 298 mm (11.7 inches) discs up north and a solo 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor out back.
Now that we’ve talked about the essentials, we’ll conclude by telling you this first-year YZF-R1 is currently up for grabs! You’ve only got a few days to check it out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, though, because the bidding process will be ending on Thursday, July 28. Although the leading bid is placed at a generous $9k, it’s still not enough to meet the reserve.
