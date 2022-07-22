Strikingly Beautiful 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Prototype Hits the Auction Block

In the late sixties, Ferrari started to stray away from the dual-purpose road/race design for its cars and began building more road-oriented cars with impressive specifications. Some of the first models following the new trend was the 375 GTB.
Powerful, light, and strikingly beautiful, the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 was unveiled at the 1968 Paris Motor Show, featuring race-inspired engineering. It was the last classic-era, front-engined V12 Ferrari and ended up becoming one of the most popular Ferrari road cars of all time.
But before the brand introduced the 365 GTB/4 production cars, Ferrari managed the impressive feat of winning the top 3 spots at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967.
Following this success, the press gave the next year’s models the nickname “Daytona,” much to the disdain of Enzo Ferrari, who decided to cancel the designation.
Before 365 GTB/4’s official reveal, three prototypes were made that better highlighted the development evolution of the new civil road car and the differences compared to its predecessor, the 275 GTB/4. The second of these Daytona prototypes, chassis number 11001, is set to go under the hammer next month through RM Sotheby’s.
The model comes with matching engine numbers and is offered in the original factory colors – Argento Metallizzato livery with black bucket seats on the inside. The design, signed off by Lionardi Fioravanti, is a combination of features taken from the 275 and some new design elements that would later be seen on the production 375 model. As such, the prototype in question here sports a lower roofline and longer nose than the standard Daytona.
While the front end is still similar to that of the 275, with the ovular grille and covered headlamps, the rear end is almost identical to the final design, with a squared-off fastback and quad taillamps.
Shortly after its completion, the prototype in question here was acquired by Luigi Chinetti Motors, and, between 1969 and 1997, it exchanged the hands of various owners, until finally landing in the current owner’s collection of sports cars.
Speaking about the Daytona prototype, renowned motoring author Winston Goodfellow said, “Though it may not be as fast as a Daytona, s/n 11001 helped Ferrari and Pininfarina create the legend—and that is simply icing on the cake.”
This unique 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Prototype will hit the auction block on August 18 through 20 in Monterey, California.
