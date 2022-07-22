1957 Chevrolet Nomad Is a Corona Yellow Time Capsule, It Can Be Yours

Introduced in 1955 and discontinued in 1957, the Chevrolet Tri-Five is almost 70 years old as of 2022. And it remains one of the most beautiful cars Chevrolet ever made. It's also a design icon that spawned quite a few popular models.
Chevy built more than five million Tri-Fives over three model years, so the nameplate is anything but rare. However, some versions are harder to find than others. The Bel Air Sport Coupe, which is the most desirable variant, is not all that rare with notably more than 150,000 units sold per year. The four-door sedans were also popular no matter the trim.
The wagons, on the other hand, weren't a major hit except for the 210 four-door Townsman, which moved about 320,000 units from 1955 to 1957. By contrast, the 150 two-door Handyman sold only 47,322 units over three years, while the 210 Handyman found 69,796 customers. But none of them are as rare as the Bel Air-based Nomad wagon.
The least popular version by far with only 22,897 examples sold, the Nomad is now the rarest of the Tri-Five bunch and a highly sought-after collectible. And don't let the five-digit figure fool you, many Nomads got lost on the way, being either wrecked or dumped into junkyards. Come 2022 and survivors and restored examples are hard to come by. And far from cheap.
If you're in the market for a pristine 1957 Nomad, one is about to go under the hammer. And it's finished in Corona Yellow, a color that's not exactly common on this 1950s station wagon. On top of that, it comes with a gorgeous, two-tone interior in black and silver.
It's also plenty powerful thanks to a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8 engine with a four-barrel carburetor and the optional Power Pack. When new, this mill came with 220 horsepower on top. Yes, Chevrolet offered a few more powerful units, including the 283-horsepower Ramjet shared with the Corvette, but this Super Turbo-Fire will get the job done. The mill mates to a three-speed automatic transmission.
Unfortunately, there's no info on whether the engine is of the numbers-matching variety, but we do know that this Nomad is also equipped with an AM/FM/cassette radio, a heater, power steering, and factory air conditioning.
The wagon is set to cross the auction block at Mecum's Harrisburg 2022 event on July 27-30. There's no estimate for the auction, but it's safe to assume that it will fetch at least $70,000.
