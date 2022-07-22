Rare 2015 MV Agusta F4 RC With Delivery Miles Packs 212 HP, Needs to Get Its Cherry Popped

If you’re looking for a modern-day sports bike that’ll blow everyone’s mind as a collectible, we may have found just the thing for you in this barely ridden 2015 MV Agusta F4 RC, which appears to be in mint condition.
Built by MV Agusta’s Reparto Corse division, this F4 RC model is chassis #218 of 250 ever produced and according to its Bring a Trailer ad, its 998 cc DOHC inline-four unit has just 4 miles (6.4 km) on the clock, which means you’re looking at a relatively brand new and reasonably rare motorcycle.
Visually, you get a red, white and green exterior with World Superbike replica graphics, carbon fiber elements (fenders, side panels, chain guards, intake covers, airbox), an Evotech license plate mount, side stand, integrated clear taillights, black-upholstered rider seat with a suede insert and white contrast stitching, and nine-spoke 17-inch wheels with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa tires.
Performance-wise, we must mention the adjustable Ohlins suspension system, the triple-disc braking system with its four-piston calipers, plus the Bosch 9 Plus ABS module for improved stopping prowess.
The dashboard is of course fully electronic, featuring a digital speedometer, the Motor and Vehicle Integrated Control System 2.0 (MVICS) electronic suite (with ride-by-wire throttle and eight-level traction control), an electronically assisted shift 2.0 system, while the following functions are all adjustable: rev limiter, throttle sensitivity, engine braking, engine response and torque output.
As for that 998-cc inline-four unit, it has selectable fuel mapping, magnesium covers, titanium fasteners and a titanium race kit exhaust system, which means that instead of its usual 205 hp at 13,450 rpm, this F4 RC produces 212 hp. All that grunt goes to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox, which allows for clutchless up and downshifts.
Also included in the sale is a case that holds the manufacturer’s welcome kit, a boxed commemorative plaque, a bike cover, battery charger and the passenger seat.
