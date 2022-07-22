1988 Saleen Mustang Goes to Show That Heaven Is Indeed a Place on Earth

You shouldn't get involved with a project car if you don't have the time, commitment, and resources to pull it off. If you lack one or more of these elements chances are that you'll spend years trying to figure it out. And if that happens, you'll just feel miserable about the whole thing. So it might be smarter to buy a car that's already fully functional and doesn't need any further investments.
There's one more thing that you should keep in mind: you don't need 1,000 horsepower to have fun! Let's rephrase that, you don't need 500 horsepower to have fun. If you don't plan on using your car for drag racing or any kind of racing for that matter, best forget about performance stats altogether.
Public roads are not meant for racing, and even with 200 horsepower, you can get in trouble with the law quite fast. This brings us to the topic at hand. This 1988 Ford Mustang built by Saleen looks like a genuine time capsule both inside and out.
It has been more than three decades since it left the factory floor, and yet the odometer only shows 10,000 miles (16,093 km). That leads to an average of fewer than 300 miles (482 km) per year. That's just enough to give you a taste of Saleen exclusivity, without affecting the long-term value of your investment.
Saleen built 708 Mustangs for the 1988 model year, and 543 of those were hatchbacks. This means that the Oxford White unit here is not the rarest one you can buy, but it's still pretty special nonetheless.
V8 engine that's good enough for 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft (406 Nm) of torque. If that's not nearly enough power for you, and you don't care about the resale value then there's always the option of boosting those figures up with either a supercharger or a turbocharger.
Magnus Walker reviewed a 1988 Saleen Mustang just last year, and he was quite enthusiastic about the handling and overall driving experience. So we'd dare to say that this car here could play the role of a weekend "fun-haver" that can also turn a profit in a few years.
If Fox Body Mustangs are your thing, you can always get a bare shell and go wild with that, while preserving this rare model as is for future gains. The moment you open the door and step inside you can't help but be amazed at how good everything looks.
This isn't a Singer-built Porsche, but it does have that vibe to it for sure. Some maintenance was also carried out in preparation for the sale, which means this should be a no-headache experience from day one. Looking at the window sticker, you can see that this was initially sold for $12,599.
But it should come as no shock that this thing might start an all-out bidding war by the end of the auction. Even as we speak, the highest bid stands at $50,500, but it's bound to go for more than that in just a few days.
Public roads are not meant for racing, and even with 200 horsepower, you can get in trouble with the law quite fast. This brings us to the topic at hand. This 1988 Ford Mustang built by Saleen looks like a genuine time capsule both inside and out.
It has been more than three decades since it left the factory floor, and yet the odometer only shows 10,000 miles (16,093 km). That leads to an average of fewer than 300 miles (482 km) per year. That's just enough to give you a taste of Saleen exclusivity, without affecting the long-term value of your investment.
Saleen built 708 Mustangs for the 1988 model year, and 543 of those were hatchbacks. This means that the Oxford White unit here is not the rarest one you can buy, but it's still pretty special nonetheless.
V8 engine that's good enough for 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft (406 Nm) of torque. If that's not nearly enough power for you, and you don't care about the resale value then there's always the option of boosting those figures up with either a supercharger or a turbocharger.
Magnus Walker reviewed a 1988 Saleen Mustang just last year, and he was quite enthusiastic about the handling and overall driving experience. So we'd dare to say that this car here could play the role of a weekend "fun-haver" that can also turn a profit in a few years.
If Fox Body Mustangs are your thing, you can always get a bare shell and go wild with that, while preserving this rare model as is for future gains. The moment you open the door and step inside you can't help but be amazed at how good everything looks.
This isn't a Singer-built Porsche, but it does have that vibe to it for sure. Some maintenance was also carried out in preparation for the sale, which means this should be a no-headache experience from day one. Looking at the window sticker, you can see that this was initially sold for $12,599.
But it should come as no shock that this thing might start an all-out bidding war by the end of the auction. Even as we speak, the highest bid stands at $50,500, but it's bound to go for more than that in just a few days.