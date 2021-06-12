Barely-Driven 2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo Has 750 HP and Wants You to Take It Home

The Saleen name is mostly associated with tuned Mustangs, yet petrol heads know that Steve Saleen took a shot at rivalling true blue-blooded exotics with the S7 back in the 2000s.
Built between 2000 and 2009 in Irvine, California, the American supercar featured a mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, advanced aerodynamics, bespoke suspension and brakes, and carbon fiber body panels.
With only 755 miles (1,215 km) on the odo, the Saleen S7 pictured in the gallery is finished in Lizstick Red, a unique shade named after Steve’s wife Liz. It has the optional aluminum polished wheels, and a black leather and suede interior, with GPS navigation, power windows and locks, adjustable steering wheel, and remote opening for the doors and trunk.
More importantly, it is in the Twin Turbo specification, one of only 14 said to have been built in 2005. This means that instead of the 550 HP available on tap in the regular S7, it has a stunning 750 HP produced by the twin turbocharged 7.0-liter V8 engine. The thrust is directed to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission with limited-slip differential.
For a vehicle that came out 16 years ago, the Saleen S7 Twin-Turbo is capable of impressive performance. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is quoted at 2.8 seconds, and flat out, it should do almost 250 mph (~400 km/h).
By comparison, the modern Lamborghini Huracan EVO, which uses a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, with 631 HP and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, is one tenth of a second slower, and can keep going up to 202 mph (325 km/h).
A true piece of American automotive memorabilia, this 2005 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo is in search of a new home. Mecum has listed it for their Monterey 2021 auction, which takes place between August 12 and 14, and they didn’t say anything about the estimated selling price. Nonetheless, we wouldn’t expect it to fetch less than half a mil.
