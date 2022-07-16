Assetto Corsa Ford Motorhome Now Has an F1 Engine Inside, It's as Fun as It Sounds

There are a couple of key ingredients that a vehicle needs to go fast. Having 1,000 horsepower is awesome, but it will be less so if said vehicle weighs over 15,000 lbs (6,803 kg). Also, having a low center of gravity is crucial if you're planning on making it through a high-speed corner in one piece. So it makes sense why you won't see people trying to tune their RVs for quarter-mile (402 meters) racing.