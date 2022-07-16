Assetto Corsa Ford Motorhome Now Has an F1 Engine Inside, It's as Fun as It Sounds

But that's the real world we're talking about. In the virtual world, the sky is the limit. And that applies especially to a videogame such as Assetto Corsa, which has a strong modding community behind it to keep providing fresh content at all times.
We've done a few whacky experiments this month, after downloading the Assetto Corsa Tuner and a Ford RV we found on one of the online forums. We thought we'd change the setup on our virtual home so that it would be capable to go through a few motorsport challenges.
At first, we went drifting at Tsukuba with a Mazda 787B engine inside. That was perhaps the least nerve-wracking experience so far. Right after that we opted for a Sauber C9, turbocharged V8 engine and took on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
That was pretty fun too, and still a relatively easy job. But the most difficult endeavor of RV Month here on Autoevolution must have been the Pikes Peak challenge. We went through multiple engine setups before deciding on a Tesla Model S Plaid swap, but going up the mountain felt like a nightmare at times.
Still, we're quite proud of how things went so far with our massive Ford Motorhome. But we knew that we needed to find a new challenge for it. After watching last weekend's Formula 1 race in Austria, the solution was right in front of our eyes.
Seeing that the French Grand Prix is coming up in a few days, we thought we'd give you a tour of the Paul Ricard circuit in advance. Of course, you won't find this track in the base game, but you can download it from the dedicated online communities.
This track is 3.63 miles (5.842 km) long, and it seems that Sebastian Vettel still holds the record for the fastest lap here. Behind the wheel of Lina, his Ferrari SF90, he went around the track in 1:32.740. We know that we won't be coming anywhere near that time today, but we're still going to have fun in the process.
When you first install the game onto your device, you'll have access to several F1 cars including four Classic Team Lotus ones, six from Ferrari, and two from Maserati.
McLaren MP4/4 that Senna and Prost drove in the late '80s. And the Williams FW19 made a nice addition to the bunch as well.
So without further ado, it's time to see how fast we can go in an F1-powered Ford Motorhome. Let's start with the basics, shall we? Let's start with the 1954 Maserati 250F that had a 310-hp V12 inside. This car weighed 1,477 lbs (670 kg), so let's at least bring the RV down to 2,204 lbs (1,000 kg) for today's test.
We will be allocating three laps for each chosen setup. Right off the bat, the Maserati V12 seems like a fun option. Even though you can only get up to about 93 mph (150 kph) with it, the RV feels rather composed throughout the track. Our best time: 2:56.048.
Mostly using second and third, and almost rolling over a few times we realized one thing: we had been driving on modern Ferrari SF70H tires. So we're going to keep it period-correct from here on forward. For our next trick, we will jump straight to 1975 and the Ferrari 312T. If we didn't live up to Fangio's driving, it's hard to think that we'll be anywhere near as fast as Nikki Lauda was in this thing.
Alas, let's move on to the '80s with the Lotus 98T that used to be driven by Ayrton Senna. This is the turbo era, and we're looking at a booster 1.5-liter V6 that was capable of more than 1,200 horsepower in qualifying trim. This might be a handful to drive.
We're inclined to use Stability Control at this point, but we'll try and see how we fare without it. We're now down to 2:38.996. Using the boost setting at 50% is more than enough, once you go higher than that you'll just spin the rear wheels endlessly.
One thing's for sure, the turbo era was amazing. Moving up to the '90s, we're going to use Jacques Villeneuve's V10-powered Williams. We're going to put up a video containing the fastest laps for each of the eras tested, but we can tell you that it took us two corners to roll over with this engine setup. Also, top speed is limited to about 130 mph (210 kph) in second gear.
Once you shift into third it's going nowhere fast. But it's impossible to go fast and not flip it on its side. We'll let you enjoy the next two cars without spoiling the outcome, but it seems that older setups will still work better.
