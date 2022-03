1969 Saleen S390 Design Study Imagines Shelby Mustang Rival

Enter the 1969 Saleen S390, a design study that promises 400 horsepower in base trim and 495 horsepower for the supercharged option. The belly of the beast is the short-lived 390, a very popular member of the FE dynasty although it’s not as desirable as the race-bred 427 and 428. Offered in two- and four-valve configurations, the 6.4-liter mill premiered for the 1961 model year in the Thunderbird personal luxury car and Police Interceptor.Pretty much bulletproof as long as it’s properly maintained, the big-block lump is marked 352 because it’s based on the 352-cu.in. V8 from the Ford-Edsel family of engines. Atrocious in terms of gas mileage, the 390 in the Saleen S390 is complemented by a mesh front grille and a hood scoop.Further gifted with a dual exhaust system, the computer-generated pony car also flaunts black rear window louvers and a black-painted spoiler.Pictured on BFGoodrich Radial T/A rubber mounted on Cragar S/S wheels, the retro-infused rendering is reportedly offered in fastback and convertible flavors. Abimelec Arellano took to social media to say that “I really enjoyed making this one, as I feel it really captured that Saleen vibe I wanted.”To whom it may concern, Steve Saleen bought his first Mustang - a Shelby GT350 - in the 1960s. In addition to various aesthetic modifications, the gentleman who founded Saleen Autosport in 1983 also fabricated a side-tipped exhaust system for his pride and joy. The makeover’s pièce de resistance came in the form of velocity stacks rising above the hood.