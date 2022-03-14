1969 Saleen S390 Design Study Imagines Shelby Mustang Rival

Once a respected company, Saleen is currently known for - dare I say it - overpriced garbage for various Ford models. But had they started out in the 1960s like Shelby American, the Californian outfit may have offered an alternative to the Shelby 'Stang as per pixel artist Abimelec Arellano.
Enter the 1969 Saleen S390, a design study that promises 400 horsepower in base trim and 495 horsepower for the supercharged option. The belly of the beast is the short-lived 390, a very popular member of the FE dynasty although it’s not as desirable as the race-bred 427 and 428. Offered in two- and four-valve configurations, the 6.4-liter mill premiered for the 1961 model year in the Thunderbird personal luxury car and Police Interceptor.
Pretty much bulletproof as long as it’s properly maintained, the big-block lump is marked 352 because it’s based on the 352-cu.in. V8 from the Ford-Edsel family of engines. Atrocious in terms of gas mileage, the 390 in the Saleen S390 is complemented by a mesh front grille and a hood scoop.
Further gifted with a dual exhaust system, the computer-generated pony car also flaunts black rear window louvers and a black-painted spoiler.
Pictured on BFGoodrich Radial T/A rubber mounted on Cragar S/S wheels, the retro-infused rendering is reportedly offered in fastback and convertible flavors. Abimelec Arellano took to social media to say that “I really enjoyed making this one, as I feel it really captured that Saleen vibe I wanted.”
To whom it may concern, Steve Saleen bought his first Mustang - a Shelby GT350 - in the 1960s. In addition to various aesthetic modifications, the gentleman who founded Saleen Autosport in 1983 also fabricated a side-tipped exhaust system for his pride and joy. The makeover’s pièce de resistance came in the form of velocity stacks rising above the hood.
