8K-Mile Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Rides on Forged Aftermarket Wheels Shod in Dunlop Tires

Unlike most exemplars of its kind, the PS1000LE pictured below has actually been ridden like it was supposed to.
Built as an homage to Paul Smart’s victory at the inaugural Imola 200 race in 1972, this 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE is one of only 2,000 units in existence. The motorcycle reads just over 8k miles (13,000 km) on the clock, and it comes equipped with a tasty selection of aftermarket parts installed by the previous owner.
For starters, one may spot a two-into-two Zard exhaust replacing the PS1000LE’s factory plumbing, while its OEM hoops have been deleted in favor of forged alloy Carrozzeria substitutes. To extract some additional stopping power, the brakes got beefed up with premium wave rotors and higher-spec Brembo Monobloc front calipers.
Moreover, the Duc’s rear suspension arrangement was left untouched, but its standard 43 mm (1.7-inch) forks were removed to make room for Ohlins R&T items. In terms of powertrain modifications, we find a lightened flywheel, SpeedyMoto clutch componentry and an NCR oil cooler.
Carbon fiber fenders also make an appearance, accompanied by adjustable billet aluminum foot pegs, an LED taillight and a freshly-installed battery. Last but not least, the cherry on top of the cake is a high-grade quickshifter enabling clutchless transitions between gears. As for the bike’s powertrain specs, its air-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin packs Marelli EFI technology and two valves per cylinder.
The engine has 92 hp and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque at its disposal, and it delivers this force to the rear hoop through a six-speed transmission. With these power output digits on tap, Bologna’s limited-edition pearl can achieve speeds of up to 135 mph (217 kph).
You’ll find this specimen listed on Bring a Trailer until the afternoon of July 26, but make sure you’ve got some serious cash at hand before you get too excited. The first and only bid amounts to a healthy $12,500, so it probably won’t be long before things escalate beyond the twenty-grand mark!
For starters, one may spot a two-into-two Zard exhaust replacing the PS1000LE’s factory plumbing, while its OEM hoops have been deleted in favor of forged alloy Carrozzeria substitutes. To extract some additional stopping power, the brakes got beefed up with premium wave rotors and higher-spec Brembo Monobloc front calipers.
Moreover, the Duc’s rear suspension arrangement was left untouched, but its standard 43 mm (1.7-inch) forks were removed to make room for Ohlins R&T items. In terms of powertrain modifications, we find a lightened flywheel, SpeedyMoto clutch componentry and an NCR oil cooler.
Carbon fiber fenders also make an appearance, accompanied by adjustable billet aluminum foot pegs, an LED taillight and a freshly-installed battery. Last but not least, the cherry on top of the cake is a high-grade quickshifter enabling clutchless transitions between gears. As for the bike’s powertrain specs, its air-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin packs Marelli EFI technology and two valves per cylinder.
The engine has 92 hp and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque at its disposal, and it delivers this force to the rear hoop through a six-speed transmission. With these power output digits on tap, Bologna’s limited-edition pearl can achieve speeds of up to 135 mph (217 kph).
You’ll find this specimen listed on Bring a Trailer until the afternoon of July 26, but make sure you’ve got some serious cash at hand before you get too excited. The first and only bid amounts to a healthy $12,500, so it probably won’t be long before things escalate beyond the twenty-grand mark!