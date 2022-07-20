1968 Camaro Lightly Restomod Sold for Less Than You Might Think

Restoring and upgrading an old vehicle with modern parts is known as restomod, but there is no rule about how much you have to change or a precise classification for them, leaving a vast margin of gray between a fully-modernized vehicle and a numbers-matching one.
This 1968 Camaro is in that gray area. While some might say it's just a Camaro RS with different wheels on it and an SS front bumper, others might point out that the interior is stock. But there is more about this white with a black top car than you might think. It still sits on an original suspension system with leaf springs and a 12-bolt rear end, but the new tires might say a different story.
The seller, cdclovi, bought the car in January this year, and it was already modified. Meanwhile, the ignition cylinder broke, and he had it replaced. After the vehicle reached about 18k miles (almost 29,000 km), they put it up for sale, but the total mileage is unknown. Not that it matters since the numbers shown on the odometer are most probably made after the rebuild.
Inside the cabin, the black and white theme continued on the upholstery. A white Tremec-branded shift knob adorned the Hurst shifter on the center console. In front of it, the typical four rectangular gauges were not original but Dakota Digital. The same company also provided the dials in front of the driver. A stereo that is not working is placed on the center stack. Despite the numerous upgrades, the windows are cranked, leaving the impression of a "stock" vehicle.
But the most significant modification of the vehicle was performed under the skin. An LQ4 Gen III LS 6.0-liter V8 fills the engine bay, and it's paired with a six-speed Tremec manual gearbox. It sends all the power to the rear wheels via a 12-bolt differential. Another good news is that the disc brakes are new and signed by Wilwood. On the other hand, the rear axle fitted with leaf springs might not be everybody's cup of tea. Some of those who watched and commented on the ad considered this a "light restomod."
In contrast, others complained about the skinny tires. Well, if 235/45/ZR17 at the front and the 255/45/ZR18 at the back are slim. I'll let you decide and tell me in the comment section below.
As expected, a bidding war happened in the last half hour of the auction, and the price jumped from $45,000 to 63,000 USD. Some other restomodded Camaros sold for way more than that. But, if you are planning to use the car for the pleasure of driving a classic, without the hustle of old-car habits, then the approach for this black and white Camaro is right. And as the buyer said, "looking forward to rolling down HWY 1." After all, there is a long way between Nevada and Texas, where the car will be driven, not stored as a Garage Queen.
