Numbers Matching California Camaro Needs Some Minor Repairs, or Just Drive It As Is

Finding a rust-free 1969 Camaro with the original frame on it is a challenging task, but the car that you see here spent most of its life in Colorado and Arizona, so you don't have to worry about rust. But it needs some fixes. Or not.
Chevrolet was on the verge of replacing the original Camaro and built the 1969 model year until November due to some manufacturing problems encountered by its successor. For many, this was great news since some, including me, consider that the Camaro '69 was the best-looking one from the first generation. Moreover, it comes with enough upgrades to make it a desirable vehicle, especially if it was fitted with the right packages, such as the SS/RS like the model that you see here.
The car was manufactured in California, sold in Colorado, and spent part of its life in Arizona. So, apart from burnt paint, there are no troubles with rust issues. But this vehicle received a new paintjob before the actual brentsantiquesinc seller purchased it. They had to rebuild the entire front of the vehicle. They also fixed the brakes and replaced the interior and the headliner.
Now, the pleasant surprise is under the hood. The car comes with the original 396 engine, and the odo shows 96,000 miles (154,500 km), but the seller didn't say if they are all original or not. Yet, they might be. This engine produced 350 hp (354 PS) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of twisting force when it was new. They should be still available and still sent to the rear wheels via the original automatic tranny.
But whoever will buy this car will have to deal with the not-so-good looking vinyl wrap, but they can still deal with it and keep it that way. Moreover, the seller has a complete set of hockey stripe decals, which were not applied to the vehicle after it was repainted.
So, at the end of the day, the car doesn't need to be rebuilt and may be driven away just like it is right now. Maybe some TLC will be required afterward, but that's the buyer's choice. At least, they can enjoy it as is until the winter comes. But first, they can pay the $ 69,950 price asked for this 1969 Camaro SS/RS. Or make an offer that will include an unrestored '70s Cuda.
