Marshmello’s Manager Adds Two Custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaros to His Collection

Marshmello is an internationally famous artist, and you can imagine his manager, Moe Shalizi, has built quite a fortune himself. The founder of The Shalizi Group is a car aficionado, and has just added two glorious custom 1969 Camaros to his collection.
With a net worth of $21 million, Moe Shalizi has purchased several supercars, but has now added to his collection two vintage 1969 Chevrolet Camaros. Introducing them with a post on social media, he wrote: “My pops favorite car was a 69 Camaro, happy I get to add these two gems to the collection!”
Family is very important for Shalizi, who surprised his mom with her “dream car” after Christmas, a Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster.
The new additions he added are dark, and beautiful, and custom-made. He gave us quite a glimpse at the interior of both of them, the first one with a black-on-black scheme, and the second with a raging red interior.
Both purchases were made with the help of RD Whittington, owner of celebrity dealership Wires Only in L.A. and Miami. He tagged him in all the pictures shared, and has taken them into shop at automotive dealership Cascio Motors. Both of them seems to have been acquired at the latest Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale.
When he first introduced the purchase, he shared the pictures of this Barrett-Jackson listing of the Pro-Touring custom Camaro, which shows the same custom interior the manager has, from Ciper Auto, with a fifth-generation Camaro center console and custom dashboard. Under the hood there’s a 6.0-liter V8 engine, mated to an automatic transmission, and fitted with 18-inch BC Forged wheels. However, the same car with the same VIN number appears on the website to have a six-speed manual transmission. What do you think about that, folks? Please, let us know in the comment section below.
The other one is also a 1969 Camaro, but a backyard build. With a fiery red interior, with “Lucifer” written on the driver’s mat and on the side of the engine, is powered by a 6.0-liter LS3 V8 engine, mated to a GM 6L80 six-speed automatic transmission. In the interior, it has a custom center console and a custom JL Audio sound system.
According to Barrett-Jackson, both of them sold for $154,000, and they make a great addition to Shalizi’s garage.
