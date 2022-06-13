1971 Chevrolet Camaro Packs Twin-Turbo LS3 Surprise With 681 Dyno-Proven Horsepower

Back in 1971, the second-generation Camaro left much to be desired because of the switch to low-lead and unleaded gas. The LT1 small-block V8 in the Z/28, for example, dropped from 360 to 330 gross horsepower.
The 1971 Chevrolet Camaro we’re covering today isn’t a collector-worthy survivor but a custom-built restomod that flaunts a more technologically advanced powerplant in the guise of an LS3. Introduced for the 2008 model year in the Corvette, the 6.2-liter mill used to crank out 430 horsepower at 5,900 rpm and 424 pound-feet (575 Nm) at 4,600 rpm in that application.
Take a moment to admire the front end of this Camaro. See those 62-millimeters turbochargers hiding under the hood? That’s the secret to this fellow 681 dyno-proven horsepower. Torque is rated 578 pound-feet (784 Nm), which is more than adequate for a car with no safety nannies at all.
The force-fed LS3 breathes in through a shaved intake manifold from Top Street Performance. Dual electric fans and an aluminum radiator keep this lump cool, and the matte-orange finish of the powerplant only adds to the visually striking display under the hood. All that fury is challenged to the rear wheels through a 4L80E four-speed automatic professionally modified by Nicholls Performance Transmissions. A beefy 9.0-inch rear axle, a Trans Go HD2 shift kit, and a custom driveshaft should be highlighted as well.
Pictured on Boze Forged Clutch wheels painted in dark gray, the one-of-one build is rocking Nitto Invo tires that measure 275/35 by 18 inches up front and a massive 345/30 by 19 inches out back. On the suspension front, the front is where you’ll find a Detroit Speed subframe. In the rear, a QuadraLink system from the same company accompanies a Panhard bar.
JRI adjustable coilovers are fitted at every corner, and stopping power comes in the guise of six- and front-piston calipers over drilled-and-slotted rotors from the peeps at Wilwood. Beautified with blue metallic and matte silver on the outside, the ‘Maro is fitted with ProCar bucket seats upholstered in black leather. The digital odometer of the Dakota Digital white-faced gauge cluster presently shows merely 1,314 miles (2,115 kilometers).
Located in Missouri, the Camaro is listed on Bring a Trailer with a Goodguys 2019 Builders Choice award, service records, and a clean title in the owner’s name. By the time of writing, $60,000 is the highest bid placed on this amazing car.
