Crashed in Less Than 2,000 Miles: Chevy Camaro ZL1 Gets One Final Forklift Ride

Muscle car enthusiasts, look away, as this one isn’t for you, especially if you have a thing for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. And then again, why wouldn’t have a thing for it? After all, it looks good, can go around corners without necessarily crashing into various objects, and has a dizzying amount of power.
Sure, it may fall short in this category compared to the Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, or the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, but it won't make a fool of itself in a straight-line sprint against them, even though it would likely lose by a hair.
GM’s bowtie brand claims that from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph), the Camaro ZL1 needs 3.6 seconds. That’s pretty much on par with previous-generation supercars, and it has the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, otherwise rated at 650 horsepower, to thank for it. On a good day, it is capable of completing the quarter mile in roughly 10 seconds.
Now, the 2020 model year example depicted on video down below, and in the photo gallery above, courtesy of azcycleparts on Instagram, won’t be seeing any action anymore. That’s because it was involved in a crash, with less than 2,000 miles (~3,200 km) on the odo, that has pretty much rendered it useless. Significant damages can be seen up front, revealing that it hit a solid object head-first, and by the looks of it, the structure seems to have been affected too.
We have no idea whether the aforementioned power unit would still fire up under the hood of something else entirely, but with a little bit of elbow grease, and some Benjamins, almost anything is possible. On top of that, there are quite a few other parts that can be sold for cash, including several body panels, and the interior. So, assuming that you’d be in the market for a ZL1 motor, in what type of car would you use it?
