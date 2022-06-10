New Plasma-Ignition Technology That Replaces Spark Plugs Can Boost Efficiency by 20%

Transient Plasma Systems is working on a new advanced ignition system that could replace traditional spark plugs in gasoline engines. This could reduce emissions and improve the efficiency of internal combustion engines by as much as 20%.
The internal combustion engine is living on borrowed time, but this doesn’t mean it will abruptly disappear into history anytime soon. For many heavy-duty applications, combustion engines will remain the best solution available many years from now. This is why it still pays to find ways to minimize emissions and improve efficiency.
Transient Plasma Systems (TPS) has demonstrated an ignition module that uses nanosecond pulses of plasma to ignite the air-fuel mixture within the engine’s cylinders. This should offer a drop-in replacement for traditional spark plugs that initiate the explosion inside a gas engine. An ignition module will replace the spark plug, controlled by a power module. The engine management system takes care of the rest, as it needs to take the new technology into account.
To demonstrate its viability, TPS has fitted its system on a 2.5-liter Toyota Camry engine that runs in the efficient Atkinson cycle, with a thermal efficiency of around 40%. The new plasma ignition system prompts a more efficient remapping of the engine management system, with the EGR valve opened “a bit more” and new timings. This allowed the engine to save up to 6% of fuel compared to the original ignition system.
The TPS ignition system showed improved tolerance to lean-burn compared to the stock ignition system. This could result in fuel economy gains of up to 20%, as demonstrated by previous simulation results in a 2020 report by Sandia National Labs to US DOE. The best part is that the new ignition system could also be offered as an aftermarket solution. It will require engine remapping, but that’s something that tuners and enthusiasts always do.
