Cummins Refines Its Fuel-Agnostic Engine Platform, Debuts a 15-Liter Hydrogen Engine

Cummins made clear its hydrogen ambitions last year when it announced the development of hydrogen-fueled combustion engines. We found out that Cummins was working on adapting the combustion chambers and cylinder heads for optimized hydrogen burning. Soon, the engine behemoth unveiled the concept of a fuel-agnostic engine platform, able to burn any fuel with minor modifications. Now, Cummins is ready with a production version of a 15-liter hydrogen-fueled engine.

