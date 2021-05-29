Crashed C8 Corvette Used Parts Listing Includes $20k LT2 Engine With Low Miles



The LT2 salvaged from the wrecked Corvette is listed by



The inventory of salvaged parts further includes the Tremec-supplied transaxle, a.k.a.



Now here’s the kicker. The 2LT trim level with the Z51 package in this particular specification retails at approximately $80,000 including the full-length stripes, fancy wheels, and body-hugging seats while the grand total for the salvaged parts listed by AZ Cycle Parts on eBay is $75,230. This difference makes you wonder how much the wreck sold for in the first place, let alone how big of a profit these guys are going to make by selling the car’s guts.



Another uncanny thing about this sorry-looking ‘Vette is that AZ Cycle Parts wants $900 for a steering wheel with a deployed airbag and $4,500 for two seats, of which the driver seat had its airbag deployed. But still, there’s an old saying that goes like this: “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”



The LT2 salvaged from the wrecked Corvette is listed by AZ Cycle Parts of Phoenix, Arizona at $19,999.99 with 4,809 miles (7,739 kilometers) on it.The inventory of salvaged parts further includes the Tremec-supplied transaxle, a.k.a. TR-9080 , which is offered at $7,499.99 excluding the left and rear CV axles at $239.99 per corner. The car's front and rear subframe crossmembers are listed for $999.99 and $2,999.99 along with various other components that you won’t find in stock at your local Corvette dealer.Now here’s the kicker. The 2LT trim level with the Z51 package in this particular specification retails at approximately $80,000 including the full-length stripes, fancy wheels, and body-hugging seats while the grand total for the salvaged parts listed by AZ Cycle Parts on eBay is $75,230. This difference makes you wonder how much the wreck sold for in the first place, let alone how big of a profit these guys are going to make by selling the car’s guts.Another uncanny thing about this sorry-looking ‘Vette is that AZ Cycle Parts wants $900 for a steering wheel with a deployed airbag and $4,500 for two seats, of which the driver seat had its airbag deployed. But still, there’s an old saying that goes like this: “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

A dry-sump LT1 goes for $8,700 if you purchase it from Chevrolet Performance as a crate engine, and for the sake of reference, the C7 Grand Sport used to retail at $66,445 when it was introduced for the 2017 model year. Now take a good look at the pitiful C8 in the main photo of this story.