Chevy Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Edition Can Take Our Checkered Flag Any Time It Wants To

Muscle cars with punchy V8 engines featuring no electrical assistance whatsoever are a dying breed. Dodge has announced its intention to launch a battery-electric Challenger in 2024, which might be sold alongside its ICE-powered sibling for a few years. The next-gen Ford Mustang GT will feature a hybrid powertrain, and the Chevrolet Camaro might go down a similar route.
Thus, you cannot really blame us for getting excited every time we see a hot muscle car, can you? And the one sketched out, because unfortunately it does not exist in the real world, by Jlord8 and shared on Instagram does fit this bill.
Building on the previous-iteration ZL1, it unofficially bears the ‘NASCAR Edition’ moniker, and there is more than meets the eye. Besides the special decals, rendered out in two different patterns, it features sticky tires from Goodyear wrapped around the racing-style wheels. A few carbon fiber add-ons, such as the inserts in the front bumper, chin spoiler, side skirts, custom hood, and trunk lid spoiler contribute to the enhanced looks.
A real NASCAR Edition version of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 would likely feature other stuff, and a tweaked chassis would be one of them. The stiffer suspension would help improve its cornering abilities, and uprated brakes would make it stop faster. Additionally, they could squeeze out more horses from its V8 engine in order to turn it into an even more appealing proposal.
Normally, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces 650 hp, enabling a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just under 4 seconds, and making it a 10-second car down the quarter mile on a good day. Various tuners can bump the output to new levels, with Hennessey’s Exorcist kit, for one, otherwise limited to 100 examples, bringing 1,000 hp and 883 lb-ft (1,197 Nm) of torque to the party.
