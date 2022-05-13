Camaro ZL1 Exorcist Wants to Deliver You From Evil, Has 1,000 HP to Fight Demons

Fighting demons sounds like so yesterday, but don’t forget that the Challenger SRT Demon is still Dodge’s most powerful pony car ever made. Thus, it needs worthy opponents, and ‘The Exorcist,’ a heavily modified Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that bears Hennessey’s signature, is but one.
We know what you’re probably thinking at this point, hasn’t the Lone Star State tuner already turned several Camaro ZL1 cars into The Exorcist already? It sure did, and this time they took one out to highlight its enhanced nature, revealing some of its highlights in a so-called ‘test drive’ video.
Mind you, it’s not a review per se, but rather a hands-on experience, sprinkled with a lot of V8 noise, recorded, and shared on their YouTube channel. And since it’s not every day that we come across such a beast, we reckoned it would be a good opportunity to revisit it and talk you through some of the things that make it a dream machine.
Available as a complete ride that includes the base Camaro ZL1, as well as an upgrade for those who own a gen-six model, The Exorcist is offered in the coupe and convertible body styles. It has a whopping performance, with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) taking a dizzying 2.1 seconds, according to Hennessey, which makes it faster than some modern-day hypercars. Top speed stands at 217 mph (350 kph), and it can deal with the quarter mile in 9.57 seconds, at 147 mph (237 kph).
Thanks to the high-flow supercharger upgrade, air induction system, ported cylinder heads, upgraded valve springs, retainers, intake and exhaust valves, lifters and pushrods, and many other parts, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine is now capable of pumping out 1,000 hp at 6,500 rpm and 883 lb-ft (1,197 Nm) of torque at 4,500 rpm. Dyno and road testing are part of the makeover, and each car gets a serial-numbered plaque in the engine bay. Moreover, Hennessey is offering it with a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty, so all you have to do is put gas in the tank, and simply enjoy life behind its wheel.
