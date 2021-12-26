1,000-HP Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Promises to Play Nice With Demons and Hellcats

It’s hard not to feel bad for the Chevrolet Camaro. It’s an icon, a genuine muscle car and in ZL1 form, it’s a proper supercar, good in a straight line as well as on a racetrack. Yet, GM hasn’t been very successful at making sure the Camaro continues to keep up with the Mustang and the Challenger in terms of performance.
Today, you won’t find many people who would rather get behind the wheel of a ZL1 as opposed to a Shelby GT500 or a Hellcat (and any other Hellcat spawn, like the Demon, Redeye or Super Stock). This, of course, is understandable. The latter have considerably more power than the ZL1, which features a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 unit, rated at 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
However, if you’re lucky enough to find a Hennessey-tuned model, specifically the limited-edition Hennessey Exorcist, you’ll be enjoying a total of 1,000 hp and 883 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque, courtesy of a high-flow 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger, ported heads, custom exhaust and quite a few more upgrades.
One such car is going to be auctioned off in about two weeks’ time through Mecum, and it’s got just 3,177 miles (5,110 km) on that customized V8. It’s also model no. 42 of 100 Exorcists, which makes it relatively exclusive.
Visually, it comes with a Nightfall Gray exterior and tinted windows, with everything else mostly factory-standard. If it didn’t have those HPE1000 badges, you’d probably never know this was anything more than a “regular” ZL1.
With that in mind, you’ll find the following features inside: Recaro bucket seats, red stitching, Alcantara upholstery, flat-bottom steering wheel, fully digital instrumentation and a short-throw shifter for the six-speed manual gearbox.
According to the American tuner, this car is capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.1 seconds, while 200 mph (320 kph) takes just 9.6 seconds. Top speed is a staggering 217 mph (350 kph).
However, if you’re lucky enough to find a Hennessey-tuned model, specifically the limited-edition Hennessey Exorcist, you’ll be enjoying a total of 1,000 hp and 883 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque, courtesy of a high-flow 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger, ported heads, custom exhaust and quite a few more upgrades.
One such car is going to be auctioned off in about two weeks’ time through Mecum, and it’s got just 3,177 miles (5,110 km) on that customized V8. It’s also model no. 42 of 100 Exorcists, which makes it relatively exclusive.
Visually, it comes with a Nightfall Gray exterior and tinted windows, with everything else mostly factory-standard. If it didn’t have those HPE1000 badges, you’d probably never know this was anything more than a “regular” ZL1.
With that in mind, you’ll find the following features inside: Recaro bucket seats, red stitching, Alcantara upholstery, flat-bottom steering wheel, fully digital instrumentation and a short-throw shifter for the six-speed manual gearbox.
According to the American tuner, this car is capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.1 seconds, while 200 mph (320 kph) takes just 9.6 seconds. Top speed is a staggering 217 mph (350 kph).