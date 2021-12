1,000-HP Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Promises to Play Nice With Demons and Hellcats

Today, you won’t find many people who would rather get behind the wheel of a ZL1 as opposed to a Shelby GT500 or a Hellcat (and any other Hellcat spawn, like the Demon, Redeye or Super Stock). This, of course, is understandable. The latter have considerably more power than the ZL1, which features a 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 unit, rated at 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.However, if you’re lucky enough to find a Hennessey-tuned model , specifically the limited-edition Hennessey Exorcist, you’ll be enjoying a total of 1,000 hp and 883 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque, courtesy of a high-flow 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger, ported heads, custom exhaust and quite a few more upgrades.One such car is going to be auctioned off in about two weeks’ time through Mecum , and it’s got just 3,177 miles (5,110 km) on that customized V8. It’s also model no. 42 of 100 Exorcists, which makes it relatively exclusive.Visually, it comes with a Nightfall Gray exterior and tinted windows, with everything else mostly factory-standard. If it didn’t have those HPE1000 badges, you’d probably never know this was anything more than a “regular” ZL1.With that in mind, you’ll find the following features inside: Recaro bucket seats, red stitching, Alcantara upholstery, flat-bottom steering wheel, fully digital instrumentation and a short-throw shifter for the six-speed manual gearbox.According to the American tuner , this car is capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.1 seconds, while 200 mph (320 kph) takes just 9.6 seconds. Top speed is a staggering 217 mph (350 kph).