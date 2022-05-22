Video: Lamborghini Urus Gets Jiggy With It on a Forklift, Guess What Happened Next

Why on earth would anyone mess around with an eye-watering expensive super SUV like the Lamborghini Urus in such a way? Well, if you look closely, then you can probably find the answer to this question on your own.
It may not look like it, but this Lamborghini Urus is a total loss. Thus, it is getting ready to be stripped and sold for parts by a company based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has 5,062 miles (8,146 km) on the clock, according to the social media post embedded at the bottom of the page, and got a free forklift ride before being parked in its final resting spot.
Normally, whenever we come across the occasional wrecked exotic, it is accompanied by a salvage certificate and is on the lookout for a new home. On any given day, you could find such machines for grabs all over the world, with all sorts of damages. Still, with the right knowledge, tools, and budget, not to mention a lot of free time, most of them can be resurrected, and we reckon that this Italian super SUV could also be brought back from the dead.
But they do have different plans for it, as we already mentioned, so we will end this story by reminding you that this model is Lamborghini’s best-selling vehicle. The production mark is likely nearing 20,000 copies, considering that the 15,000th example rolled off the assembly line in Sant’Agata Bolognese last summer, in right-hand drive, configured for the British market.
The Urus is in for its first mid-cycle refresh, with the car firm working on the facelifted iteration. The normal model will be joined by a track-focused version, believed to gain the EVO or Performante suffix. A plug-in hybrid derivative, perhaps sharing the powertrain of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, albeit with more oomph, is in the pipeline too. Lamborghini will unveil the 2023 Urus before the end of the year.
