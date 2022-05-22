Video: Lamborghini Urus Gets Jiggy With It on a Forklift, Guess What Happened Next

More on this:

1 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Spied With More Vents, More Power

2 Tesla Model X Drag Races Lamborghini Urus and Brabus-Tuned GLE, Place Your Bets!

3 Lamborghini Chief Says 2022 Will Be the Last Year of Non-Electrified Model Launches

4 Crashed Lamborghini Urus Gets Its Mouth Closed With Duct Tape, Hits the Used Car Market

5 Crashed Lamborghini Urus Is Still Prettier Than Kim Kardashian’s Fluffy One