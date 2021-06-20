Crashed Lamborghini Urus Is Still Prettier Than Kim Kardashian’s Fluffy One

Here’s a Lamborghini Urus that will make you say “what on earth happened to it?”. And we wouldn’t know what to say, but we can tell you that it is for sale, if you need an Italian super SUV wreck in your life, for whatever reason.
Still prettier than Kim Kardashian’s fluffy Urus that we showed you earlier this week, this red example was made in 2019, according to the Copart listing. It has an estimated retail value of $251,590, and an $850 bid at the time of writing.
Save for the roof, apparently, every panel needs replacing. The front bumper hangs off, revealing the radiator, both sides were completely ruined, and the rear bumper is no where in sight. The axles were also affected in the mysterious accident, so besides a cosmetic makeover, this particular Lamborghini Urus is going to need many other new parts, including airbags, presuming that it can, indeed, be saved.
There is no way of knowing whether the engine was affected in any way, but some peripherals do need some love. If it hasn’t, then its future owner will be in luck, because even though we haven’t been able to find one for sale online, Lambo’s mills are usually a five-digit affair.
In a pristine Urus, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 power unit develops 641 HP (650 PS / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, rocketing the 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg) weighing monster to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is officially rated at 190 mph (306 kph) by the Italian automaker.
The crashed Urus is located in Newburgh, NY. You can check out the ad here, and if you’re brave enough and want to pretend that you can afford it and know how to fix it, then go ahead and place a bid.
Save for the roof, apparently, every panel needs replacing. The front bumper hangs off, revealing the radiator, both sides were completely ruined, and the rear bumper is no where in sight. The axles were also affected in the mysterious accident, so besides a cosmetic makeover, this particular Lamborghini Urus is going to need many other new parts, including airbags, presuming that it can, indeed, be saved.
There is no way of knowing whether the engine was affected in any way, but some peripherals do need some love. If it hasn’t, then its future owner will be in luck, because even though we haven’t been able to find one for sale online, Lambo’s mills are usually a five-digit affair.
In a pristine Urus, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 power unit develops 641 HP (650 PS / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, rocketing the 4,850 lbs (2,200 kg) weighing monster to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is officially rated at 190 mph (306 kph) by the Italian automaker.
The crashed Urus is located in Newburgh, NY. You can check out the ad here, and if you’re brave enough and want to pretend that you can afford it and know how to fix it, then go ahead and place a bid.