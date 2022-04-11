Crazy Wide, Slammed Camaro ZL1 and Challenger Get Our Virtual Muscles Pumping

Usually, an encounter between any Detroit Three pony/muscle car heroes gets our heart rate spiking or possibly even skipping a (violent) beat. However, not all meetings have to end up in total humiliation for at least one of them.
Just recently we noticed a couple of “meager” Ford Mustang GTs (who were secretly VMP Performance supercharged stars) savagely beat up Dodge’s Challenger Redeye and Super Stock before a puny Toyota Starlet showed them one can always find a fitting replacement for displacement. But that was not all in the crazy muscle car world.
A little later we also watched in horror a parking lot stunt go awry (please, do not do anything dangerous on public roads!) as a Chevy Camaro’s driver ran out of talent during some donuts performed around a Dodge Charger. And one can easily understand that no egos came out unscathed from this poorly-executed drift attempt.
So, perhaps this is the universe’s way of balancing out shenanigans as over in the virtual automotive artist’s realm there’s digital peace and tranquility even when crazy-wide, slammed Chevy Camaro ZL1s and Dodge Challengers are sitting side-by-side. And they are both enjoying the urban-smart environment courtesy of the pixel master better known as carmstyledesign1 on social media.
True, this is not the first time we have seen either of them dressed up in shiny mirror-like silver attire and sporting a thoroughly slammed widebody attitude. But they never met before, and some people probably did not catch them the first time around to marvel at the sight of those outrageous front fenders or the cool (and completely different) wing mounts...
Now, there is just one possibility to make this seemingly random appointment even better: take these virtual muscle car heroes out on the highway or track for a CGI spin over to the artist’s traditionally detailed YouTube channel. Yes, we know there is also YT shorts feature... but come on, that is nowhere near enough!
