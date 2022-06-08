Stunning 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda AAR Comes Out of Storage, Flaunts Rare Color

Built in almost 49,000 units, the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda is not a rare classic. However, if you break that numbers down to certain engines and body styles, you get quite a few hard-to-find gems. The 'Cuda AAR is one of them.
The HEMI 'Cuda is by far the rarest of the bunch, with only 14 built for 1970. The hardtop HEMI is not very common either, with just 666 sold that year. Then we have the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) cars, built in 986 units with the four-barrel carburetor (34 convertibles) and 1,784 examples with the Six-Pack option (29 drop-tops).
The base version with the 198-cubic-inch (3.2-liter) slant-six is also impressively scarce at only 461 units delivered, but let's face it, no one cars about entry-level ponies. While not as rare as the versions listed above, the 'Cuda AAR is among the Barracudas you won't see very often on public roads. That's because Plymouth made only 2,724 of them.
And we need to keep in mind that the number may be significantly lower without the cars that were wrecked or abandoned in junkyards over the last 50 years.
I don't know how many are still around, but I do know that the Moulin Rouge example that was recently featured by Legendary Motorcar is one of only 47 built. Yup, Moulin Rouge is Plymouth's version of Dodge's Panther Pink, so it's not surprising that only a few people marked it on the options list back in the day.
So while the 'Cuda AAR is in itself a rare and desirable classic, one that's finished in Moulin Rouge is far more sought-after by Mopar enthusiasts. And believe it or not, the pink color alone adds about $20,000 to the value of this car.
According to Legendary Motorcar, a company that's been restoring and selling rare classics for decades, a 'Cuda AAR is usually estimated at $60,000 to $80,000 depending on condition. If it's finished in Moulin Rouge, the value climbs between $80,000 to $100,000. Could this bright shade of pink be the most expensive classic color out there?
It's a question I can't answer, but it sure looks good on this 'Cuda AAR. Powered by a 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8 with 3x2-barrel carburetors, a layout that was exclusive to the AAR, this Mopar is a frame-off restoration. And not only does it look fantastic, but it also drives like new. Check it out in the video below because cars like this are usually garage queens and you won't see them too often in the metal.
