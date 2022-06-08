Stunning 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda AAR Comes Out of Storage, Flaunts Rare Color

More on this:

1 Freshly Restored, One-of-One 1967 Ford Mustang Looks Pretty in Pink

2 Pink 1970 Plymouth GTX Is an All-Original Beauty, Costs a Fortune

3 Georgia Is Home to the Ultimate Mopar Stash, Including Rare Dodges and Plymouths

4 This Vitamin C 1970 Plymouth Cuda Looks Great from the Back, Horrible from the Front

5 Pink 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Looks Delicious, Destroys the Field at the Drag Strip