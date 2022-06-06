Classic Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 With 964 RS Cup Engine Is the Perfect Mix of Old and New

Adding a modern engine to a classic car isn’t a new phenomenon in car tunning culture. It’s the same philosophy applied by Gunther Werks on the 993, Kingsley Cars on the Kingsley KR Series, and controversially, INEOS on the Grenadier. Jack Pegoraro of Number 27 YouTube channel got the chance to drive a rare Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 with a 964 CUP engine swap.
The 1984 February issue of Car and Driver describes the Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 as the “evil weevil, the rock-solid, steely-eyed grim reaper of sporting cars, the paragon of knife-edged incisiveness and buttoned-down insanity.”
As long ago as that might seem, it’s impossible not to imagine how bamboozled car enthusiasts of the era were when Porsche released the 911 Carrera 3.2 in 1984. Its 3.2-liter engine made 231 hp (234 ps) and 284 Nm of torque at 5,900 RPM. It could do 0 to 60 mph in 5.8-seconds (0-100 kph in 6.1 seconds).
The 911 Carreras produced between 1984 and 1989 are pretty similar, but with a big difference. In 1987, Porsche replaced the 915 transmission with the newer Getrag G50. It came with five gears and improved synchromesh.
As impressive as that might be by that time's standards, Pegoraro’s review unit is a little modernized. The owner, Simeon, simply dropped in a Porsche 964 RS Cup spec engine in the lighter older car. The result is fantastic.
It still runs on a 915 gearbox, which in Pegoraro’s opinion, is so bizarre. Still, he appreciates its vintage appeal and mechanical shift.
According to Pegoraro, the 911 Carrera 3.2 always felt a little under-powered, and the 964 on the hand was always a little heavy. Therefore, combining the best of both worlds gives you the perfect 911 3.2 Carrera.
“I think that the idea of going with an old car and putting a modern engine in it works really well in this instance,” Pegoraro confessed.
He further admits the restomod 911 Carrera 3.2 feels well balanced. The back end feels very progressive going around corners.
There's a little more to Simeon's 911 Carrera 3.2 than an engine swap. We won't get into the details, instead, we'll let you catch the action in the video below.
