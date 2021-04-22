This 964 Porsche 911 Restomod Blends Classic Design Cues With Modern Engineering

Once unloved by the 911 community, the 964 is very collectible nowadays because it slots between the classic series and the last air-cooled Neunelfer. Some people, however, prefer the 964 with a few tasteful modifications instead of a garage queen with period-correct parts.
Founded in the United Kingdom five years ago, Theon Design is one of the few restomodding specialists that can turn the rear-engined sports car into four-wheeled art. HK002 is the name of their latest creation, and it’s breathtaking in every respect if you take in every single detail and number.
Destined for a Hong Kong-based customer, this 964 was dismantled to the smallest bolt and washer before starting the restoration and enhancing processes. 3D scanning was used to create molds for the custom body shell, which incorporates the long-hood styling of early 911s with arches from the ST and 964 series. Hand-beaten to perfection, the panels are made primarily from steel. The bumpers and the spoiler are carbon fiber, and if the customer desires, the car may be rebodied in the lightweight material in its entirety.
Even the side mirrors are works of art in their own right, inspired by the 911 Speedster of 2018 and machined from billet aluminum. “Our philosophy is that every detail matters,” declared founder Adam Hawley, who has worked with OEMs that include Lexus, Lotus, Jaguar Land Rover, and BMW AG.
Tipping the scales at 1,248 kilograms (2,751 pounds), the HK002 is rocking a Nardi steering wheel that was stitched to match the rest of the interior. Recaro bucket seats, semi-aniline leather dyed in green, carbon-fiber trim pieces, and yellow stripes are featured, along with a minimalist stick shift.
The G50 manual transmission comes courtesy of a 993, and it’s beefed up for good measure because the 3.8-liter boxer hanging over the rear axle produces 300 pound-feet (407 Nm) of torque and 371 horsepower. The free-breathing sixer packs flowed and ported heads, a lightened bottom end, Mahle barrels and pistons, Carrillo rods, custom-profile camshafts, and independent throttle bodies for an exhilarating sound at wide-open throttle.
Care to guess how much this bad body costs? Theon Design didn’t mention this information, but we do know that each commission starts at £300,000 ($415,360) because every 911 is unique and takes 18 months to build.
