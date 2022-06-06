Vintage Jaguar Breaks Down During the Jubilee Pageant, Has to Be Pushed

The Jubilee Pageant took place on Sunday, the last day of the four-day bank holiday in the UK. With so many iconic cars present for the occasion, a vintage Jaguar couldn’t put up with all the pressure, it broke down, and it had to be pushed.
The vintage Jaguar, a 1951 Mark V, was part of the “Dames in their Jags” section of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant. After nearly the entire course, the vintage Jag came to a halt right in front of the Royal Box. Possibly it thought their Royal Highnesses deserved a better look at it.
The vintage drop-head coupe was carrying Dame Prue Leith, 82, and her husband John Playfair, in the back seat, and she was seen laughing and waving at the crown during the whole ordeal.
Four stewards had to come over and push the car off to the side in Constitution Hill. Of course, this looks funny from afar, but the electrical failure was very embarrassing for the chauffeur. Lucy Davenport, whose family restored and own the vintage car, told MailOnline: 'I'm so embarrassed – of all the places to break down!” She added: “It was the longest five minutes of my life.”
Lucy added: “The battery on the car was always a bit unreliable, but because we were going around at slower than walking pace, it gave out just as we passed the Royal Box. It seemed to take ages before the stewards stepped in and gave us a push.”
The Bake Off star didn’t mind the breakdown, though, Lucy revealed. "[Prue Leith] gave me a hug and said it would be a day we'd remember for the rest of our lives," Lucy continued that the star "said thanks for getting us three-quarters of the way, at least."
The Mark V was launched at the 1948 London Motor Show alongside the XK120. It came with two powertrains, a 2.7-liter or 3.5-liter inline-six engine, with a claimed power output of 102 horsepower for the former and 125 horsepower for the latter. Of the 10,499 Mark V built by Jaguar, only 577 were made as a left-hand drive Drophead Coupé.
Prior to the Platinum Jubilee, Jaguar and Land Rover announced they will be sending 26 of their iconic cars to the parade.
Chris Thropp, Chief of Staff at Jaguar Land Rover shared: “It is a true honour for our vehicles to play a part in this momentous occasion to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. As the UK’s longest reigning monarch, Head of the Commonwealth, patron of more than 600 charities as well as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, the Queen is a remarkable role model and we are delighted to celebrate with her today.”
The parade included a bespoke Jaguar 1965 Series 1 E-type Roadster, an F-Pace Hybrid, and an all-electric I-Pace from the E-Trophy racing series.
Now we’re honouring two of our most loved British institutions: @JaguarUK and our decorated Dames. They’ve certainly earned the right to ride in style! ???? #PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/W2tPXfyTQ7— Platinum Jubilee Pageant (@Jubilee_Pageant) June 5, 2022