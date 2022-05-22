Bremont and Jaguar Celebrate Legendary C-Type Racing Car with New Sporty Chronograph

The newest sports watch collaboration comes from two British luxury brands, Bremont and Jaguar, and has been created to pay tribute to the C-Type, an icon of British racing.
The fresh Bremont Jaguar C-Type watch joins the watchmakers’ collection of Jaguar-inspired chronographs and is the perfect mix between Bremont’s aesthetics and C-Type’s grace and refinement.
Oozing simplicity and elegance, the Jaguar C-Type-inspired watch has a fluid shape and features a 43mm stainless steel Bremont Trip-Tick® case with scratch resistant PVD-treated middle. The topped anodized aluminum bezel is also a direct reference to the original car’s aluminum bodywork.
Under the chronographs’ scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, there is the silver-plated multi-level sunburst dial design, with brushed dial ring, along with the heritage Jaguar logo. You can also see the black gloss numerals and white sub dials, as well as a chronograph hand similar to the needle on the original car’s tachymeter. The red accent on the 9-hour sub-dial is another feature inspired by the racing car, namely the original Smiths gauges from the C-type.
The C-type hood badge is also present on the stainless-steel case back, which is held in place by five stainless steel screws with polished heads.
The watch features screw-down crown and screw-down chronograph pushers, while the strap is made from tan brown leather and comes in different sizes.
As for the mechanism, this elegant timepiece is powered by a modified caliber 13 1/4″ BE-50AV automatic movement. According to Bremont’s website listing, it features 27 jewels, a Glucydur balance wheel, along with Anachron balance spring and Nivaflex mainspring. Wearers will be able to enjoy a power reserve of up to 42 hours.
The C-Type is an important piece in British automotive history. It’s the racing version of the automakers’ first postwar sports car, the 1948 XK120, and raised to fame at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1951 and 1953.
Jaguar fans will surely want to have this stylish timepiece on their wrist next time they put on their driving gloves to go for a ride in their Jag. They can find it listed on the watchmaker’s website for $6,495. The C-Type sports watch is now in production and will be available for shipping in June.
