Exclusive Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 Unveiled, Honors Le Mans-Winning XJR-9 LM

Jaguar has finally created a limited-edition variant of its F-PACE SVR model in the Edition 1988, designed by the carmaker’s SV Bespoke division. Only 394 examples will be made available worldwide, each powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine.
The Edition 1988 moniker, together with the total number of cars to be built, pay tribute to the number of laps completed by the legendary XJR-9 LM at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1988.
Visually, there’s a lot going on here, starting with the Midnight Amethyst Gloss paint job, which is a brand-new color that will only be offered to F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 customers.
Other exterior highlights include the Sunset Gold Satin Jaguar leaper and script on the tailgate, a laser-etched Edition 1988 logo on each front wing panel, gloss black door mirror caps, calipers, wheel center caps and badging (just the letter R), and Champagne Gold Satin 22-inch alloy wheels.
“Edition 1988 started with our SV Bespoke and Jaguar Design teams taking inspiration from the iconic liveries of Jaguar’s Le Mans-winning sports cars. The result is a winning combination of colors, textures and features that celebrates sporting success while making the F-PACE SVR even more appealing,” said Jaguar director of Vehicle Personalization, Mark Wilkes.
Inside this limited-edition SUV, you’ll find details such as the open-pore carbon fiber finishers, semi-aniline Ebony leather upholstery and more Sunset Gold Satin accents across the dashboard, steering wheel spokes, gear shift paddles and the heated-and-cooled front Performance Seats. You also get a lot of convenience features, like the sliding panoramic roof, head-up display, wireless device charging, Amazon Alexa integration for the Pivi Pro infotainment system, plus a lot more.
As for performance, that supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine produces the same 542 hp (550 ps) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque as it does in the regular F-PACE SVR. In a straight line, this SUV can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds, before maxing out at 178 mph (286 kph).
The Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 will be presented alongside the 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (June 8-12). It will then make its dynamic debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23-26.
Visually, there’s a lot going on here, starting with the Midnight Amethyst Gloss paint job, which is a brand-new color that will only be offered to F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 customers.
Other exterior highlights include the Sunset Gold Satin Jaguar leaper and script on the tailgate, a laser-etched Edition 1988 logo on each front wing panel, gloss black door mirror caps, calipers, wheel center caps and badging (just the letter R), and Champagne Gold Satin 22-inch alloy wheels.
“Edition 1988 started with our SV Bespoke and Jaguar Design teams taking inspiration from the iconic liveries of Jaguar’s Le Mans-winning sports cars. The result is a winning combination of colors, textures and features that celebrates sporting success while making the F-PACE SVR even more appealing,” said Jaguar director of Vehicle Personalization, Mark Wilkes.
Inside this limited-edition SUV, you’ll find details such as the open-pore carbon fiber finishers, semi-aniline Ebony leather upholstery and more Sunset Gold Satin accents across the dashboard, steering wheel spokes, gear shift paddles and the heated-and-cooled front Performance Seats. You also get a lot of convenience features, like the sliding panoramic roof, head-up display, wireless device charging, Amazon Alexa integration for the Pivi Pro infotainment system, plus a lot more.
As for performance, that supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine produces the same 542 hp (550 ps) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque as it does in the regular F-PACE SVR. In a straight line, this SUV can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds, before maxing out at 178 mph (286 kph).
The Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 will be presented alongside the 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (June 8-12). It will then make its dynamic debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 23-26.