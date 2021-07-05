F-Pace SVR, Defender V8, Terry Grant Headline JLR's Return to Form at Goodwood

With the 2021 edition of the legendary Goodwood FoS (Festival of Speed) just around the corner (July 8–11th), automakers are keenly aware they need to celebrate the return to form in a (very) big way. Case in point with Jaguar Land Rover, which spared no expenses preparing most of its models for great deeds.
The recently updated Jaguar F-Pace SVR, E-Pace PHEV, or the XF Sportbrake will swell the ranks of the First Glance class, while the incredibly special F-Type Heritage 60 Edition will appear in the Supercar Run. Created for the digital world of the Gran Turismo game franchise, the Jaguar Vision GT SV concept is now gearing up for the real-world first meeting with a live audience. Meanwhile, the Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate will be gracefully idling in the static display, allowing the Land Rover Defender V8 to do all the work during the First Glance hill climb.
Of course, the company is also letting people test some of its creations and has arranged safe, live drive experiences with a new contactless initiative devised around the Jaguar F-Type and the Land Rover Defender vehicles. And anyone interested in what happens over at Wimbledon can be sure they won’t miss any of the important matches since Jaguar Land Rover is a partner of the competition and will organize live screenings. Even the little ones will find something to do at the group’s stands, getting the hang of driving a Land Rover via radio-controlled scale models.
The 5.0-liter supercharged V8-equipped Jaguar F-Type 60 Heritage Edition (575 PS/567 hp) or the 5.0-liter Land Rover Defender V8 (525 PS/518 hp) might be some of the biggest attractions for the company’s fans, but the regular XE, F-Type, and F-Pace might steal the show for the general FoS public. Not on their own, though, because they’ll have some assistance from none other than stunt driver Terry Grant.
After the breathtaking barrel roll and loop-the-loop he’s previously done for Jaguar, Grant is ready to take Goodwood by storm with another thrilling experience. As such, the automaker announces that he’ll be driving up the hill in a “close-quarters high-speed display,” with the cars “just inches away from each other.”
