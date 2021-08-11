2021 Jaguar F-Pace Family Gains Stylish R-Dynamic Black Edition Model

Jaguar has launched a new R-Dynamic Black version of the facelifted F-Pace. The model is available in the United Kingdom with different powertrains, from a recommended retail price of £46,765 ($64,747), which goes up to at least £60,505 ($83,770) when ordered with the plug-in hybrid assembly.
Available in one of ten different colors, the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic Black boasts the Black Pack, enhanced to include the glossy black finish applied to the grille, grille surround, side mirror caps, fender vents, and side window surrounds. The roof rails also have a glossy black look, and the 20-inch wheels, with a similar finish, complement the design.
The British automaker is offering the F-Pace R-Dynamic Black with a standard fixed panoramic roof, red brake calipers, Satin Charcoal Ash veneers, bright metal pedals, Premium Cabin Lighting with a choice of 30 colors, and Cabin Air Ionization with PM2.5 filtration system capable of removing allergens and odors. The Pivi Pro infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Spotify, which supports over-the-air updates, is present as well.
In terms of power, customers can order the special model with the 163 PS (161 HP / 120 kW) and 204 PS (201 HP / 150 kW) versions of the 2.0-liter diesel, both featuring mild-hybrid tech and all-wheel drive. The 250 PS (246 HP / 184 kW) 2.0-liter gasoline and 404 PS (398 HP / 297 kW) 2.0-liter plug-in hybrid are also available.
The 550 PS (542 HP / 405 kW) 5.0-liter V8 is reserved for the F-Pace SVR, which starts at £78,165 ($108,221) in the UK and can be ordered with the Black Pack in a premiere. The option replaces the satin grey accents with glossy black details, applied to the grille surround, hood louvers, front bumper, sill, trim, and rear valance. The 22-inch wheels, in glossy black with satin technical grey inserts and a five-spoke design, complete the makeover.
