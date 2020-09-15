2021 Jaguar F-Pace Revamps the Cockpit With Pivi Experience, Is Electrified

No one can deny that modern UK automakers make stylish automobiles, and Jaguar Land Rover has specifically taken upon themselves to try and lead the action in the crossover, SUV, and off-roading department as well. With an accent on the former, the 2021 model year enhancement routine for the F-Pace includes a thorough mid lifecycle facelift.
Jaguar’s flagship crossover offering, the 2021 F-Pace was already heralded as one of the best designs in its class, so the company decided that after half a decade since its formal announcement a subtle nip and tuck is the right styling strategy.
On the other hand, the interior has been completely redesigned, while the technological benchmarks have been advanced even further with the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and a new family of engines which include MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and PHEV options.
Order books have already been opened at home in the United Kingdom, where the F-Pace costs from £40,860 ($52,690 at the current exchange rates). The entire range is available, but the new plug-in hybrid options will reach customers in spring / autumn next year, depending on the market.
The exterior’s defining features include the new LED light design that includes “double-J” signature DRLs, while on the inside our attention was caught by the centrally positioned 11.4-inch curved touchscreen serving as the gateway to the new Pivi Pro infotainment system.
Under the newly redesigned hood sits an array of diesel and gasoline engine options. European specification models include 163, 204, 300 PS options for the former (including mild hybrid technology) and 250, 340 (MHEV), 400 (MHEV), and 404 PS (PHEV) choices for the latter.
In the United States, there are four configurations: F-Pace 250, S 250 (246 hp), S 340 (335 hp with MHEV), and R-Dynamic S 400 (395 hp with MHEV).
Jaguar’s first plug-in hybrid offering, the Euro-spec P400e, arrives with interesting – albeit a little dated specification. It is capable of reaching 60 mph (97 kph) in five seconds and can travel on electric power alone for up to 33 miles (53 km).
That’s the positive side, with the reverse having to do with the rather low charging power credentials: AC wall box is done at no more than 7 kW and DC fast charging is capped at 32 kW (0-80% in 30 minutes).
