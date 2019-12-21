BMW X3 M Drag Races Jaguar F-Pace SVR, Results Are Shocking

3 Jaguar F-PACE Comes Flying Out of a Snowy Blizzard in the Rockies

It seems that BMW didn't get the powertrain perfect with the X3 M, as the model has just lost a drag race against the much older Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV . However, the inline-6 has also taken on a Jaguar F-Pace, and the results are much different. 3 photos AMG GLC 63 is the only one with a twin-turbo 4-liter V8. Alfa gives you a 2.9-liter V6 which is like 3/4 of a Ferrari engine and BMW has its iconic inline 3-liter configuration.



Meanwhile, Jaguar went ballistic with a supercharged 5-liter V8. The decision is kind of logical, as the F-Pace doesn't have any bigger brothers and the 5.0 was their best performance engine. But the benefit of huge displacement is big output numbers. It has about 40 more horsepower than the BMW X3 M Competition with torque to match.



Weight is obviously going to favor the German model, which is probably the lightest in its class. Now, superchargers are supposed to be good at launches, since they deliver their boost at low revs, and that's precisely what we see here. But the X3 M catches up and ends the quarter-mile race with a small lead.



For a while, it was rumored that Jaguar was going to borrow BMW engines, including the 4.4-liter V8 to replace its 5-liter. That would obviously make the F-Pace faster, but it probably isn't the change they want.



