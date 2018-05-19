Jaguar F-Type Turbo Loved by Millennial Reviewers, Water Still Wet

Google doesn't know how old Yuri and Jakub, the two Canadians behind The Straight Pipes, are. But we're going to go off on a limb and call them millennials.

3 photos



Usually, there's no point in sharing any particular review, but the



If you want to be a true hipster among car enthusiasts, you've got to love older cars from the "golden era." Of course, that also means all the hipsters end up liking the Jaguar E-Type.



The modern incarnation is great, but has way too much power, especially in V8 form. Somehow, Jaguar had the idea of using a 2-liter turbo with just 300 HP or 296-hp according to the North American ratings. And this ended up creating a whole new generation of Jaguar fans, young ones.



An underpowered sports car with a 4-cylinder engine sounds like something Volvo fans would enjoy. And yes, Yuri and Jakub are both fans of everything made by the Swedish carmaker. They also enjoy having rewindable digital radion, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.



The F-Pace Turbo falls a little short in the infotainment department, but it's so cool that you end up not caring. It doesn't have the adaptive dampers that everybody thinks they need, but the ride is very comfortable without compromising handling. And with less weight over the front wheels, the steering feels a little better too.



The Straight Pipes are also known for their visor test, which the Jag fails because its visors are stuck in place. And in the box test, only two of the fit inside the trunk. Frankly, we were expecting none at all, so it's a win in out book.



[YOUTUBE=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWeryqdvuu4&t=0s] They started their YouTube channel less than two years ago and have already stacked up a fair number of subscribers. People keep calling them amateurs and nobodies, but we know many viewers relate.Usually, there's no point in sharing any particular review, but the F-Type Turbo is special because I think the car found a new Goldilocks setting for sportscars.If you want to be a true hipster among car enthusiasts, you've got to love older cars from the "golden era." Of course, that also means all the hipsters end up liking the Jaguar E-Type.The modern incarnation is great, but has way too much power, especially in V8 form. Somehow, Jaguar had the idea of using a 2-liter turbo with just 300or 296-hp according to the North American ratings. And this ended up creating a whole new generation of Jaguar fans, young ones.An underpowered sports car with a 4-cylinder engine sounds like something Volvo fans would enjoy. And yes, Yuri and Jakub are both fans of everything made by the Swedish carmaker. They also enjoy having rewindable digital radion, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.The F-Pace Turbo falls a little short in the infotainment department, but it's so cool that you end up not caring. It doesn't have the adaptive dampers that everybody thinks they need, but the ride is very comfortable without compromising handling. And with less weight over the front wheels, the steering feels a little better too.The Straight Pipes are also known for their visor test, which the Jag fails because its visors are stuck in place. And in the box test, only two of the fit inside the trunk. Frankly, we were expecting none at all, so it's a win in out book.[YOUTUBE=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWeryqdvuu4&t=0s]