300 Horsepower Jaguar Four-Cylinder Gets Rolled Out on XE, XF, and F-Pace

Jaguar
's Ingenium family of engines was recently enhanced with a new addition on the gasoline front, in the shape of a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that develops 300 horsepower and sounds rather enthusiastic
.
The small but feisty engine was initially only fitted to the F-Type
, where its 300 hp and 400 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque were enough to propel it from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.7 seconds.
Two months later, the 2.0-liter Ingenium is getting rolled out to three mode models from the Jaguar range. Oddly enough, despite having the same horsepower and torque as the version found under the F-Type's hood, it manages to give more oomph to both the XE
and the XF
.
While an F-Pace
crossover powered by the new four-pot can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.0 seconds flat, an identically powered XF can do it in 5.6 and the smaller XE in 5.5 seconds. In case it wasn't obvious by now, there are two Jaguar sedans that are faster than the carmaker's flagship sports car when fitted with the exact same engine.
“We continue to broaden the range of our Ingenium engine family, giving customers more choice than ever before. Our new 300PS petrol engine provides the performance synonymous with Jaguar while delivering enhanced fuel economy thanks to its state-of-the-art exhaust technology and pioneering valve train design. This clean and more efficient engine perfectly complements the advanced lightweight aluminium body structure of our XE, XF and F-PACE models
,” said Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering.
As you can see, the main selling point for the all-new four-cylinder is its efficiency, with the rather plentiful output being a secondary quality for the Brits.
All of them are paired as standard with the ZF eight-speed automatic transmission no matter the car, and are fitted with twin-scroll turbos with ceramic ball bearings and high-flow compressors. They are built by Jaguar's Wolverhampton Engine Manufacturing Center, which was a GBP 500 million investment that already seems to pay off.
The Ingenium engine family was also expanded this year with a 200 and 250 horsepower version of its latest powerplant, with a 240 twin-turbo diesel having been introduced as well.