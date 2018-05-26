Jaguar XK Revival Still Happening Despite SUV Dominance

The Jaguar XK did pretty much the same job as the F-Type. It was an awesome-looking British car with a powerful supercharged engine that made for great YouTube videos. However, they discontinued it in 2014.

Sadly, not every car Ian Callum wants or talks about in half a dozen interviews can sell well. Right now, SUVs dominate Jaguar's sales charts even though the company has a lineup full of sedans of varying sizes.



Last year, the F-Pace represented about 40% of all Jaguar deliveries. Despite this, the JLR head of product planning, Hanno Kirner still believes in sports cars with the feline emblem.



Kirner told



He also added that the XK could become "a body variant" of the F-Type. Now, previous reports also indicated that the rebirthed coupe would ride on the same platform as, but we're not entirely sure what that means. In fact, since this is a design exercise in the making, we could have a shooting brake or a four-door coupe on our hands. Jaguar has always played the "more affordable than the Germans" cads so well.



Hybrid engines are briefly talked about in the interview, though the sound of a sports car is something Jaguar values deeply. Unfortunately, the future of the XK won't become any clearer soon, as the F-Type will migrate to a new generation soon, and that could bring about drastic engine changes.



