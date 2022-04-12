2023 Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport and 400 Sport Models Combine Punchy Engines With Extra Gear

Jaguar has launched two more versions of the F-Pace, dubbed the 300 Sport and 400 Sport, which further bridge the gap between the upper-mid variants and range-topping SVR.
Packing a six-pot diesel with mild-hybrid assistance, the Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport has 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque, for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 6.4 seconds (0-60 mph/97 kph in 6.1 sec), and a 230 kph (143 mph) top speed. The fuel economy is rated at 7.4 l/100 km (31.8 mpg US / 38.2 mpg UK) on the WLTP cycle, and it emits 194 g/km of CO2.
The F-Pace 400 Sport, on the other hand, packs the company’s 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine, also with 48-volt assistance. This model has 400 ps (394 hp / 294 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) on tap, and it is capable of completing the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 5.4 seconds (0-60 mph/97 kph in 5.1 sec), before maxing out at 250 kph (155 mph).
Telling the new 300 Sport and 400 Sport models apart from the rest of the F-Pace family can be tricky, as Jaguar has given them standard 21-inch wheels, upgradable to 22, dedicated badging, and not much else. They can be had in the full range of shades, comprising one solid color, seven metallics, and two premium metallics.
Inside, both of them feature heated and ventilated front seats, with electric adjustment and memory setting, Satin Charcoal Ash veneers, and Ebony suede/cloth headliner. A fixed panoramic roof is on deck too, and the ambiance is enhanced by the lighting, with a 30-color choice. The Amazon Alexa virtual assistant is included too.
Jaguar has already launched the F-Pace 300 Sport and 400 Sport in the United Kingdom, and they are asking £62,250 (equal to $81,079) and £68,520 ($89,246) respectively.
Other powertrain options are the 163 ps (161 hp / 120 kW) and 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) four-cylinder diesels, 250 ps (246 hp / 184 kW) gasoline, and 404 ps (398 hp / 297 kW) plug-in hybrid. All versions are equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The F-Pace SVR sits at the top of the range, with a 5.0-liter V8, pumping out 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW).
The F-Pace 400 Sport, on the other hand, packs the company’s 3.0-liter inline-six gasoline engine, also with 48-volt assistance. This model has 400 ps (394 hp / 294 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) on tap, and it is capable of completing the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 5.4 seconds (0-60 mph/97 kph in 5.1 sec), before maxing out at 250 kph (155 mph).
Telling the new 300 Sport and 400 Sport models apart from the rest of the F-Pace family can be tricky, as Jaguar has given them standard 21-inch wheels, upgradable to 22, dedicated badging, and not much else. They can be had in the full range of shades, comprising one solid color, seven metallics, and two premium metallics.
Inside, both of them feature heated and ventilated front seats, with electric adjustment and memory setting, Satin Charcoal Ash veneers, and Ebony suede/cloth headliner. A fixed panoramic roof is on deck too, and the ambiance is enhanced by the lighting, with a 30-color choice. The Amazon Alexa virtual assistant is included too.
Jaguar has already launched the F-Pace 300 Sport and 400 Sport in the United Kingdom, and they are asking £62,250 (equal to $81,079) and £68,520 ($89,246) respectively.
Other powertrain options are the 163 ps (161 hp / 120 kW) and 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) four-cylinder diesels, 250 ps (246 hp / 184 kW) gasoline, and 404 ps (398 hp / 297 kW) plug-in hybrid. All versions are equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The F-Pace SVR sits at the top of the range, with a 5.0-liter V8, pumping out 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW).