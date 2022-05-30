Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Will Make Its Debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The promise of an electric LFA was enough to spark enthusiasm among Lexus’ fans, but the “Lexus Electrified Sport” concept is still far from production. The concept will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month, and we’re just as curious as anybody to learn new things about the future electric Lexus sports car.
After Toyota surprised everyone last December with its swarm of electric vehicles, its luxury brand Lexus took the limelight with the most spectacular concept. Four months after the event, the project does not seem to register enough progress to earn a proper name. If we look at how Toyota names its electric vehicles, this might be a good thing. Nevertheless, the Lexus Electrified Sport concept deserves more than a side mention, and the Japanese luxury car maker thinks it’s time to conquer the world.
This starts next month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, where Lexus will share its vision for a future all-electric high-performance sports car. Seen by many as a potential successor to the legendary Lexus LFA, the study previews the new design language of the future Lexus models. It also promises to take Lexus Signature Driving to a new level. That’s the characteristic driving behavior of every Lexus car, which should bring linear acceleration/deceleration, consistent brake feel, and exhilarating handling to the table.
There are no new technical details at this point, but Lexus doubles down on the previous claim that the future electric LFA will sport a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration time “in the low two-second range.” Lexus also says the production version could achieve a cruising range of more than 700 km (435 miles), possibly using solid-state batteries. This could also be Lexus making unrealistic claims, seeing how the Toyota bZ4X has only mediocre performances and a very long charging time that makes it unpractical.
The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place from 23 to 26 June on the grounds of Goodwood House in Sussex, England. If you expected to see the Lexus Electrified Sport concept running on the track, you would be disappointed. Instead, the concept will feature in a bespoke display on the Festival of Speed’s Electric Avenue, an area dedicated to electrified vehicles.
