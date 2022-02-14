Lexus Appeases Social Media With New Images of Its Future Electric Sportscar

Toyota is one of the most conservative carmakers on the planet but even so, they took us all by surprise last December when they announced their massive EV push. Lexus is a big part of this revolution, with plans to develop a full EV lineup as part of a Lexus Electrified brand vision. The most exciting of them is the electric sportscar that will revive the spirit of the iconic Lexus LFA.
One of the most intriguing concepts revealed by Lexus in December was the concept of a sportscar aptly dubbed the Lexus Electrified Sport concept. Little do we know about the concept or the future electric sports car that it precedes, except that it will feature “the secret sauce” of the LFA supercar. New images Lexus published on social media reveal details of the sportscar that is supposed to storm the racing tracks of tomorrow.
Lexus claims the Electrified Sport concept symbolizes the brand’s future, and this means at least two different things. One of them is the new design language that we can see spanned across the whole lineup of future electric vehicles. The other one is the adoption of electric propulsion, as Lexus aims to become an all-electric brand by 2035.
The supercar concept comes with another promise, though, as Lexus wants a unified driving experience across its entire range of vehicles. This is called the Lexus Driving Signature and implies a linear vehicle response that is “constantly faithful to driver’s intentions, with a seamless connection of deceleration, steering, and acceleration at all times.” Driving an electric RX with the sporty feeling of the LFA would be something to look for, right?
Tech-wise, Lexus aims to power the electric LFA with solid-state batteries, if possible, with a “cruising range” of more than 700 km (435 miles). Performance should also be solid, with a low two-second range for the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration time.
And we are confident the future sportscar would achieve that, just by watching the new photos and video Lexus revealed today. Among the new details we see are the rounded, stubby back and the “double-bubble” roof, as well as the triangle taillights. The triangle seems to be the motif of the new Lexus design language, as it appears at all four corners of the car.
