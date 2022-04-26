Jaguar XE and XF Gain 300 Sport Spec and Amazon Alexa Integration Across the Range

If you’re in the market for a Jaguar XE or an XF (sedan or wagon), you should know that you can now opt for a new 300 Sport specification. These models are distinguished by their Black Pack, Gloss Black contrast roof and privacy glass.
Furthermore, Jaguar is introducing Amazon Alexa voice control and what3words across the entire XE and XF range, meaning you can use natural voice commands to control navigation, music, checking the weather and even controlling your smart home devices. Meanwhile, with what3words, the Pivi Pro navigation systems will now find exact locations using a unique set of three words.
Customers can also now opt for a sliding panoramic roof on XE and XF 300 Sport sedans, while the XF Sportbrake 300 Sport is only available with a fixed panoramic roof.
Those who prefer the XE 300 Sport will enjoy a set of 20-inch Style 1014 wheels in Dark Satin Gray, featuring a diamond-turned finish. The XF 300 Sport on the other hand gets 20-inch Style 5107 wheels, with a distinctive five split-spoke design which you can get in either Gloss Silver with Gloss Black inserts, or Satin Black with Gloss Black inserts. The latter is an optional extra.
All models can be specified with either solid or metallic colors, including a choice of two premium metallic paints in Carpathian Gray and Silicon Silver. Inside, the two Jags get Monogram Aluminum (XE 300 Sport) and Satin Charcoal Ash (XF 300 Sport) veneers, with metal gearshift paddles and bright metal pedals.
In terms of performance, these 300 Sport models are powered by a four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline unit, good for 295 hp (300 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. In the XE 300 Sport, you can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.6 seconds, while the XF 300 Sport needs 5.8 seconds and 5.9 seconds, in Sedan and Sportbrake spec, respectively.
XF models. This engine develops 201 hp (204 ps) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque.
Another available power unit is the 246 hp (250 ps) four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine, which will accelerate your 2023 Jaguar XE to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, while the XF needs 6.5 and 6.7 seconds respectively, depending on body type – the wagon version is always a tiny bit slower.
As for tech, aside from Alexa and what3words integration, all Jaguar XE and XF models come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Furthermore, the Pivi Pro system can connect two phones simultaneously, while an optional wireless charging pad in the center console can boost the signal so as to improve network reception and Wi-Fi.
