Amazon Alexa Now Available on All Pivi Pro-Equipped Jaguar and Land Rover Vehicles

New and existing Jaguar and Land Rover models fitted with the carmaker’s Pivi Pro infotainment system will now be able to enjoy Amazon Alexa in all its glory, featuring natural voice integration for functions such as navigation, media playback, phone calls, plus compatible smart devices.
JLR and Amazon worked closely together to ensure the seamless integration of Alexa with Pivi Pro. The carmaker believes that by improving its connected services, it will also accelerate its own transformation into a digital leader within the automotive sector.
Starting with the voice experience, Alexa should prove highly intuitive to use on your JLR vehicle, making it easy for drivers to operate the system without having to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road.
Requests such as ‘Alexa, navigate me home’, ‘Alexa, play my chill-out playlist’ and ‘Alexa, show me nearby coffee shops’ can all be done by voice, without even having to touch anything around the dashboard area.
“Customers around the world interact with Alexa billions of times each week, making life easier, more productive, and more fun. We’re excited to deliver that same delightful, convenient experience to Jaguar and Land Rover customers – and because Alexa is always getting smarter, new features and capabilities will be added over time and delivered to their vehicles automatically,” said Christian Mentz, head of Alexa Automotive International.
Alexa was first revealed on the new Range Rover and will now be available across JLR’s entire portfolio of new models. Additionally, more than 200,000 existing owners of models fitted with the Pivi Pro infotainment system can benefit from this technology thanks to an over-the-air update.
In order to set everything up, all you have to do is link Alexa to your InControl account by scanning a QR code on the Pivi Pro touchscreen, and then just follow the remaining steps.
Finally, we need to talk about JLR Remote Skill for Alexa. This technology allows customers in the United States as well as the UK to control and check on their vehicle wherever they are.
‘Alexa, ask Jaguar to check my range’, ‘Alexa, ask Jaguar to start the climate’, ‘Alexa, ask Land Rover if my car is fully charged’ - these are just a few examples of the system’s functionality.
