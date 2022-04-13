The Electric Jaguar Is Brooklyn Beckham's Go-To Car Now, Drives Nicola's BFF

Brooklyn Beckham is now a married man and the proud owner of a $500,000 electric Jaguar. The vehicle seems to be Brooklyn’s go-to vehicle now, as Nicola shared a picture of her new husband hanging out in the Jag with her BFF.
Over the weekend, David Beckham’s eldest child, Brooklyn, and billionaire Nelson Peltz’s daughter, actress Nicola Peltz, tied the knot in the “wedding of the decade.” The event took place at the American businessman's beach house in Palm Beach, Florida and it had a lot of celebrities on the guest list.
To celebrate the new addition to the family, David Beckham treated the newlyweds to a Jag. The former soccer player reportedly splashed $500,000 on the vehicle, which is a 1954 Jaguar XK140, turned electric by Lunaz, a company that focuses on electrifying historical cars. Incidentally, it’s also a company that David Beckham invested in.
Now it seems like the car is Brooklyn’s go-to vehicle, as shown in Nicola’s most recent Instagram Stories. The soccer player’s 23-year-old son hung out with Nicola’s best friend, Angela, and treated her to a ride in the Jag on the streets of Palm Beach, Florida.
Since the vehicle only offers two seats, Nicola seemed to be following them in a different vehicle. She captioned the picture taken at a red light: “My king and queen.”
The 1954 Jaguar convertible comes with a baby blue exterior paint, giving the vibes of the electric vehicle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drove to their wedding reception almost four years ago.
In a previous interview with GQ, Brooklyn had dubbed himself a “car guy,” and his collection includes several BMWs, a Mercedes-Benz GL 63 AMG, and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. He previously called the BMW Z4 the “meanest car” he’s ever seen. It looks like the classic Jaguar gives him a completely different thrill.
To celebrate the new addition to the family, David Beckham treated the newlyweds to a Jag. The former soccer player reportedly splashed $500,000 on the vehicle, which is a 1954 Jaguar XK140, turned electric by Lunaz, a company that focuses on electrifying historical cars. Incidentally, it’s also a company that David Beckham invested in.
Now it seems like the car is Brooklyn’s go-to vehicle, as shown in Nicola’s most recent Instagram Stories. The soccer player’s 23-year-old son hung out with Nicola’s best friend, Angela, and treated her to a ride in the Jag on the streets of Palm Beach, Florida.
Since the vehicle only offers two seats, Nicola seemed to be following them in a different vehicle. She captioned the picture taken at a red light: “My king and queen.”
The 1954 Jaguar convertible comes with a baby blue exterior paint, giving the vibes of the electric vehicle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drove to their wedding reception almost four years ago.
In a previous interview with GQ, Brooklyn had dubbed himself a “car guy,” and his collection includes several BMWs, a Mercedes-Benz GL 63 AMG, and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. He previously called the BMW Z4 the “meanest car” he’s ever seen. It looks like the classic Jaguar gives him a completely different thrill.