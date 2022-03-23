The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace is Sophisticated and Agile Enough To Keep Up With a 911

With time ticking on gas-powered vehicles in the UK, automakers like Jaguar had to step up and beat the fast-approaching 2030 deadline. The I-Pace was the first all-electric crossover SUV from the automaker. The 2022 model's futuristic design, tactile operation, and impressive range make it a unique choice in the fast-growing EV segment.
Easily confused for the E-Pace model, which sounds electric - but it’s not (smaller version of the F-Pace), the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace is an all-electric dual-motor EV. Its cool futuristic looks give it a competitive edge in the market, but its $71,050 starting price might hinder its popularity.
The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace outprices the Tesla Model Y and the new BMW IX - it’s a Jaguar, after all. You’ll have to step into its deluxe cabin to appreciate its competitively high tag price. And as the Throttle House duo found out, it can easily keep up with 911s on a canyon run thanks to its instantaneous acceleration and improved driving dynamics.
It won’t keep up with a Porsche 911 in the corners, but its 394 HP and 694 Nm of torque come into play on the straights. It packs a 90-kWh battery and has an estimated range of 253 miles. It will do 4.5 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph).
Its dense battery pack ensures it sticks firmly on the ground, providing a low center of gravity for better stability.
It drives impressively around corners even though the steering wheel doesn't have a lot of feel. In Dynamic mode, the I-Pace instills a sense of confidence not expected of a crossover, gliding through the open road with a close to perfect kick.
The five-seater all-electric compact SUV sits lower than it looks in pictures. You’ll fall in love with the cutting-edge design both on the interior and exterior. Jaguar has also improved its onboard charging system from 12 hours to 8 hours, which is impressive.
But there’s a big ‘BUT,’ three, to be precise. With that kind of power, you’d expect a close to perfect braking system - well, it’s not. There’s a noticeable uneven feedback coming to a stop.
Like the Mercedes-Benz EQS, it comes with an intelligent feature that'll show you the nearest charging station when low in range. And while it comes with a standard fast-charging DC port that will do 80 percent in 40 minutes, drivers without access will have to wait for the full 8 hours on a 240-volt AC outlet.
Finally, with a range of 253 miles, it’s considerably lower than the Tesla Model X (which it outprices) even though it beats the Audi e-Tron.
Jaguar is synonymous with luxury, and as you’d expect, it’s a pretty fancy car compared to its rivals. Its sophisticated cabin is comfortable to sit in and ideal for long drives.
The automaker included a four-zone climate control system, heated seats, a plethora of leather interior options, a head-up display, and an interactive 10-inch center console system.
