Jaguar I-Pace Gets New Premium Black Option, Obtains Distinctive Look

Along with an important update that brought Amazon Alexa integration to many models in the Jaguar range, the British marque has also started offering a new package with the I-Pace. This one is called Premium Black Pack, and it builds on the existing Black Pack.
The new Premium Black Pack in the I-Pace range brings a grille that is finished in Gloss Black. The same finish is applied to the grille surround, the side window surrounds, door mirror caps, and all the badges on the rear of the vehicle.
The Style 5056 split-spoke 22-inch alloy wheels are also finished in Gloss Black, and the same goes for the rear spoiler that was integrated on the trunk lid. Opting for the Premium Black Pack will also involve the company's air suspension.
Many automakers offer similar packages for their models, as they provide a simple way to change the way a vehicle looks. The most commonly used term for this is "Shadow line," and it comes from when it was introduced in the BMW range. It first started with blacking-out the chromed ornaments around the windows.
As you can observe, Jaguar is doing something similar here, but that is not a problem, as nobody has placed a patent on blacked-out ornaments. The look can be complimented by choosing a contrasting color, such as the newly introduced Ostuni White, which is available for the first time in the range. Jaguar's portfolio includes numerous solid, metallic, and premium metallic paints.
The integration of Amazon's Alexa will happen seamlessly on vehicles equipped with the Pivi Pro multimedia unit. Customers will receive a notification when the feature is available, and they will be able to install it themselves if the vehicles are compatible with it and meet all necessary requirements for installation.
According to Jaguar, there are over 55,000 vehicles that will get the update over-the-air, not just the vehicles that will be built after the announcement. Integrating Alexa allows the I-Pace to act upon voice commands to IoT devices.
In other words, if your house has a garage door opener or an electrically operated gate that is connected to your Alexa at home, once everything is configured, you could “tell” your Alexa to open the door.
The bonus part is that you can change things even if you are far away from a remote range, but it involves connecting devices in your house to the internet.
