2022 Ford Maverick Looks Mighty Good With Escape's Digital Instrument Cluster

As you’re well aware, the Ford Maverick was designed and it's produced at a cost. Even the best-equipped trim features a TFT display flanked by two gauges while the Escape can be had with a digital instrument cluster.
Tyve Mattis knows the Maverick and Escape both features the same platform (nee C2). That’s why he investigated if an Escape digital instrument cluster swap is possible, and guess what? “I plugged it into my Maverick, and it worked instantly. No need to do any programming to get it working,” the owner of this XL base pickup wrote on the Maverick Truck Club forum.
There are, however, some niggles that are only natural from this kind of swap. Tons of warnings illuminate the digital instrument cluster, ranging from the service to the airbag and tire pressure lights. Another issue concerns the gas gauge, which doesn’t go beyond half full even when the fuel tank is full of dino juice. The most likely cause for this error is the single fuel level sender of the Maverick versus a pair of fuel level senders for the Escape.
The Calm Screen doesn’t work either.
Other functions that don’t work include toggling between drive modes and cruise control. There’s a catch, though. “While driving I cannot turn the cruise control on, but once stopped and turned on, it works like normal.”
As for the stuff that works as intended, Tyve says the music shows up on the screen, along with the trip meter, fuel economy, and seatbelt light.
If you’re curious how much a digital instrument cluster retails for these days, I’m much obliged to report that it’s just over $1,000 from an authorized Ford Motor Company retailer, excluding a $300 core charge. The part number for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is LJ6Z10849DKG.
Tyve further stated on the Maverick Truck Club forum that he was originally looking for a better-equipped Lariat. “I bought the first Maverick I could find off the lot. I plan on making it better than a Lariat, this [screen] being one of the upgrades, and paddle shifters being my next upgrade."
