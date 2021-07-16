The Stolen Jaguar I-Pace Saga Continues for Journo, Plays Out Just the Same

If you ever had a certain nagging Groundhog Day feeling, Giles Coren feels your pain, times a thousand. For the second time in just three months, he’s had his relatively-new Jaguar I-Pace stolen from outside his London home, and just like the first time around, he’s out there looking for it himself.
You don’t have to be familiar with Giles Coren or his work (he’s a celebrated journalist, food writer, TV and radio presenter, and he’s incredibly funny on social media) for this story to be interesting. It’s like every car owner’s worst dream come to life; it’s also like his most beautiful dream, when he’s finally reunited with the stolen vehicle. This time, the latter part is yet to happen.
Coren first made headlines in April, when his “electric kitty” got “pinched” from outside his London home. Thieves didn’t even bother to disable tracking on the relatively-new Jaguar I-Pace, so he could see where it was as he was talking to the police on the phone and he was being told they could do nothing about it, because they had bigger crimes to solve. In the end, he drove to the place himself and practically stole back his own vehicle.
In the time that’s passed, Coren installed a new tracking system at Jaguar’s suggestion (£3,000 / $4,140) and got to enjoy his car for a while longer. Yesterday, he found it had been stolen again and, in another fit of rage, he offered “a million pounds” to whoever found it. Coren obviously doesn’t have this kind of money, or he’d buy himself another “kitty,” so he did what he did the first time around as well.
He called the police and filed a report, and was informed (in less than an hour) that his case was closed due to lack of information. This, despite the fact that the police knew the car’s location, having been in contact with the tracking company. Neither the “coppers” nor the company would give Coren that info, lest he endangered himself again by retrieving it.
Not wanting to leave his Jaguar to “ROT” (in all-caps), the journo mounted his bike and, at his last update as of the time of writing, was pedaling to the location. He’d obtained the location from a policeman, after some persuading, but he didn’t say what he’d do once he got there. He’s yet to say if he found it or whether he received it, so take that, Hollywood! This is how you do a proper cliffhanger!
Hoping Coren is ok, we’ll update this story when we know more.
Coren first made headlines in April, when his “electric kitty” got “pinched” from outside his London home. Thieves didn’t even bother to disable tracking on the relatively-new Jaguar I-Pace, so he could see where it was as he was talking to the police on the phone and he was being told they could do nothing about it, because they had bigger crimes to solve. In the end, he drove to the place himself and practically stole back his own vehicle.
In the time that’s passed, Coren installed a new tracking system at Jaguar’s suggestion (£3,000 / $4,140) and got to enjoy his car for a while longer. Yesterday, he found it had been stolen again and, in another fit of rage, he offered “a million pounds” to whoever found it. Coren obviously doesn’t have this kind of money, or he’d buy himself another “kitty,” so he did what he did the first time around as well.
He called the police and filed a report, and was informed (in less than an hour) that his case was closed due to lack of information. This, despite the fact that the police knew the car’s location, having been in contact with the tracking company. Neither the “coppers” nor the company would give Coren that info, lest he endangered himself again by retrieving it.
Not wanting to leave his Jaguar to “ROT” (in all-caps), the journo mounted his bike and, at his last update as of the time of writing, was pedaling to the location. He’d obtained the location from a policeman, after some persuading, but he didn’t say what he’d do once he got there. He’s yet to say if he found it or whether he received it, so take that, Hollywood! This is how you do a proper cliffhanger!
Hoping Coren is ok, we’ll update this story when we know more.
July 15, 2021
The tracking company know where it is - it’s still pinging a signal - but won’t tell me “in case I put myself in danger”. And the police won’t go and look for it because they consider the case closed!!! What do I do???? Does it just sit by the side of the road and ROT???— Giles Coren (@gilescoren) July 15, 2021
I mean, fine, they’ve got more important things to do. But why half an hour of questions when I could have been out looking for my own damned car because I actually want to get it back. Like I did last time. https://t.co/gb8uv4oWHc— Giles Coren (@gilescoren) July 15, 2021